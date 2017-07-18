The Federal Government has said that it has banned all Nigerian government websites from being hosted outside the country.

This requirement will now be mandatory across all government-owned websites and the ban is contained amongst the guidelines on Nigerian government websites by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The use of “.gov.ng” domain names across all government websites is also stated in the NITDA guidelines to ensure uniformity and compliance with industry best practices, Technology Times reports.

ALSO READ: NITDA is working on a defence mechanism to protect you against cyber threats

The report also says NITDA will be reviewing the guidelines to improve “the quality, reliability, accuracy and accessibility of online information pertaining to government institutions at all levels of government and to ensure consistent experience for all users.”

This stance by NITDA is good because, not only will local domain registration companies get more business, but it will also strengthen the governments need for a strong database framework and better broadband infrastructure.

Moreover, why should a government agency in Nigeria buy foreign domains or host on foreign servers? They don’t trust their own handwork?

Let us know what you think about this in the comments section below.