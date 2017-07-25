Testony: The “demonic app” a preacher is warning you against

Oh ye people of God, a demonic app runs amok inside your phones and Brother Gbile Akkan of Peace House Ministries, Gboko, Benue State, wants you to stop using this app immediately and ask for forgiveness of your detestable sins.

Hilarious, right?

How are we supposed to progress as a people with entities like Brother Akkan touting such dramatic rubbish? How can an application (basically lines of code that someone somewhere wrote) be demonic?

The app is question is called “Testony” and I have used it without being consumed by any demonic force, so it’s not hard to see the bullshit spilling from this tech-hating cleric. Even worse is the number of people that will believe this nonsense in its entirety.

Testony is a test-based web app that lets you take a variety of tests on things like your future relationship, what makes you happy, how you appreciate music and so on. The app even lets you create your own tests.

It is quite a fun way to challenge your brain and find out interesting things about yourself. But no, Brother Akkan from Gboko thinks this is the anti-christ and using a basic questionnaire web app is selling your soul to the devil.

This is what Brother Akkan posted on Facebook: “I woke up this morning with a residue of revelation in my spirit. God was pointing me to a phenomenon that has been flapping its wings on social media for a protracted while now.

“Namely, the fact that many, including Christians now practice divination and consult mediums on Facebook. Why would a Christian subject himself to a test that reveals the kind of spouse he will have and the kind of children he will have in the future? Why would a Christian allow Facebook to tell him his personality type and Character traits? Indeed this is nothing short of consulting mediums or practicing divination in broad daylight.”

I don’t know about you, but I can’t take someone that says he had a “residue of revelation” in his spirit serious. Revelation don turn Garri now?

It all boils down to where we are as a society and how Nigerians, as a whole, promote a culture of ignorance. We need to learn to think for ourselves and take advantage of human advancements across various strata of society without blindly following everything any “Man of God” says.

If you are reading this article, do not let your religious proclivities get in the way of enjoying the benefits of technology. Don’t let any preacher deceive about the working of social media. There is no such thing as “Social Media Divination” that you need to repent from.

Wise up today, brethren. Don’t play yourself.