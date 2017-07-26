TECNO :  Is the Camon Manchester City CX Limited Edition, the new celebrity best friend?

Be it a sign of class and style, guilty pleasures or just flamboyance, celebrities always love to own and don’t shy away from showing off their most priced and special possessions, more so if it’s a limited item which won’t be in mass circulation.

This has most recently become the case with many African celebrities who have been flaunting TECNO’s newly launched Camon CX Manchester City Limited edition smartphone.

Many of them have not only been spotted with the device but have been flaunting it on their different social media platforms. TECNO has sure found that beautiful object of attraction with some of the entertainment industry’s most popular faces on social media.

Check out multi award winning entertainer and SLOT Systems Ambassador, DBanj (@iambangalee), not only acknowledging to the launch of the new device on his Instagram page, but also promising to give some to his fans.

In similar fashion, popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe (@realmercyaigbe) has also fallen in love with device so much that she hasn’t stopped talking about it on her Instagram page, and has also offered to give out one of these masterpieces to one of her lucky fans.

