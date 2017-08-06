SystemSpecs releases full version of Remita app

Home > Pulse Tech >

John Obaro says the release of the full version of Remita App, is also designed with advanced features to protect users from fraud.

Financial technology company, SystemSpecs, has released its Remita Mobile App on Android and IOS with broadened payment options availability.

John Obaro, Managing Director of SystemSpecs says the release of the full version of Remita App, is also designed with advanced features to protect users from fraud.

Obaro stressed that the app will help individuals and businesses manage their accounts across multiple banks, settle bills of various kinds and generally stay in control of their finances seamlessly.

"Remita App places so much power in the hands of users by making it much easier and faster for them to manage their accounts across various banks and settle bills, on-the-go,” said John Obaro.

Continuing, he said: “It is particularly exciting that so much can be done from the comfort of their mobile device, without needing any other mobile app, any token, or visiting any bank branch.”

n his words, Adédèjì Olówè, Executive Director, Products and Services said:“The fintech market is saturated with apps performing related functions. As part of our brand strategy, we continually innovate to achieve product differentiation for the benefit of our consumers. Remita is the end product of this longstanding effort.”

The release of the full version of the app is coming after its beta version was released on the Android platform in March 2017.

