Samsung Galaxy A 2017, J7 Pro, or J Prime :  Do you want a free Level U? Come and take it!

Samsung is back with another great offer for trendy Smartphone users in Nigeria with the Free Level U.

All you need do to enjoy this goodie is buy any of the following devices in participating stores nationwide: Galaxy A3, A5, A7, J7 Pro, J5 Prime, and J7 Prime! All these devices give you everything you want in a Smartphone, and more.

The latest introduction to the Galaxy family, Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, features a 5.5-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display and offers 64GB of in-built storage that can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 128GB). This Smartphone packs a 3600mAh battery and is IP54-certified for being splash proof.

What are you waiting for? Hurry now and make your purchase for the Free Samsung Level-U!

The reward applies to customers who buy the devices between July 21st and August 30th, 2017. T’s & C’s apply. Visit website for more details, including list of stores: http://www.samsung.com/africa_en/offers/samsung-level-u-promo/

