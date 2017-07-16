The most viewed video on YouTube is Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” tribute for late Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker. The video features singer Charlie Puth and currently has more than 2,895,915,000 views.

“See You Again” surpassed Psy’s 2012 song “Gangnam Style” which previously held the record. This was first pointed out by the BBC News.

Though it doesn’t have the same catchy vibe and goofiness which made “Gangnam Style” a viral hit, “See You Again” has other things going for it.

It was commissioned for the soundtrack of Furious 7 (2015), the seventh installment of one of the most popular franchise movies in history.

“See You Again” is also a tribute to Paul Walker, who passed away after a car crash. The “See You Again” music video also features some of Walker’s scenes from the movie.

Some other videos have also surpassed the two billion mark including Justin Bieber’s “Sorry” and Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” which features Bruno Mars.

Most recently, Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” already has more than 2.4 billion views and it was only released this year.