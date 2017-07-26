Home > Pulse Tech >

Now that Etisalat is out of Nigeria, who is going to buy 9Mobile?

9Mobile Now that Etisalat is out of Nigeria, who is going to buy its rebranded version?

The first bone of contention for the companies looking to place bids for 9Mobile will be its $1.2 billion debt.

  Published:
Mr Boye Olusanya, CEO of Etisalat Nigeria (9Mobile) - the man driving the change process of Etisalat Nigeria. play

(Daily Trust)

Recent reports making the rounds suggest that some big brands/companies are lining up bids for 9Mobile (formerly Etisalat Nigeria). The companies listed include Virgin Mobile, BUA Group, and South Africa-based Vodacom

9Mobile only announced its brand name change last week after months of attempted take-overs from a consortium of Nigerian banks which it owes a $1.2 billion loan.

9mobile's new brand identity play

(Twitter/9mobile )

 

How did we get here? 

The blowback of the company’s inability to service the loan, due to Nigeria’s current forex climate, has resulted in a dissolution of its board (and appointment of a new one), management changes, and an exit of its major investors most notably UAE’s Etisalat Group, whose withdrawal of its brand name led to the change to 9Mobile. 

Why hasn’t a public bid been made yet? 

According to a Daily Post report, the first bone of contention for the companies looking to place bids for 9Mobile will be its $1.2 billion debt. This loan will directly dictate what 9Mobile’s future will be.

ALSO READ: Etisalat Nigeria officially confirms brand name change

Is there anything these companies need to worry about?

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have both been actively involved the Etisalat Nigeria/9Mobile drama — suggesting that the creditor banks may be willing to soft pedal as far as the loan repayment is concerned. 

9Mobile acquired the highest number of subscribers, out of all the major telcos, in the first half of this year and it still generates the highest Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of the top four telcos — so its business should not be a worry for potential acquirers.

9Mobile play

(Instagram)

 

So who are these companies bidding for 9Mobile? 

BUA Group: BUA does not have much of a presence (if any at all) in the tech space. It is generally involved in agriculture and infrastructure along with sugar refining and the production of edible oil. 

Virgin Mobile UK: Originally founded in 1991 as a joint venture between One2One and British billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, Virgin Mobile is one of the biggest broadband operators in Europe. It currently owned by American media conglomerate Liberty Global. 

Vodacom: Listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and founded in 1994 in South Africa, Vodacom has operations in over 40 African countries.

It should be noted that none of these companies that are reportedly preparing bids for 9Mobile stake have confirmed these reports. Pulse Tech will update as soon as more details emerge. 

Etisalat Nigeria As it finalises its brand name change, telco is buying online real estate
Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

