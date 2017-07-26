Home > Pulse Tech >

Nigerians receive the 9th highest amount of spam calls globally

Spam Calls Because the NCC is not doing enough, Nigerian ranks 9th in the world

The data used in the report was aggregated anonymously from incoming calls that were either marked as spam by users or automatically flagged by Truecaller.

  • Published:
NCC CEO, Umar Garba Danbatta play

NCC CEO, Umar Garba Danbatta

(IcirNigeria.org)

Gmail Google just made is easier to respond to your emails
Telecommunications You may soon be unable to make international calls because telcos owe their foreign partners
Truecaller App reaches 200 million user milestone
'M' Introducing Facebook's virtual assistant
TrueCaller App now offers protection against cold calls
Tonto Dikeh Nollywood actress verified on Twitter, calls it "weight off her shoulders"
In Taiwan Investors scammed out of $77 million
Apple 5 new cool features of the iOS 8.3 update
WhatsApp Messaging app suspends giving Facebook European user data
Etisalat Nigeria Telecom company has changed its name to 9Mobile
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Unfortunately, efforts of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to combat unsolicited texts and calls have not yielded much result because Nigerians still 9th highest amount of spam calls in the world. 

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) declared 2017 as “The year of the telecom consumer” back in March, but TrueCaller’s report on the top 20 countries in the world that receive spam calls lists Nigeria in 9th position.

The New features of Truecaller play

The New features of Truecaller

(truecaller)

 

The data used in the report was aggregated anonymously from incoming calls that were either marked as spam by users or automatically flagged by Truecaller between January 1, 2017 and May 31, 2017. 

According to the report, telcos are the biggest spammers in Nigeria with 61% of reported spam calls coming from telcos cold calling subscribers and trying to sell data plans or promotional offers.

NCC logo play

NCC logo

(NCC)

 

India reigns supreme as the spam call capital of the world with the US and Brazil coming a close second followed by Chile, then South Africa.

ALSO READ: You may soon be unable to make international calls because telcos owe their foreign partners

NCC headquarters play

NCC headquarters

(abujang)

 

What this report has shown supports my view that NCC should bite and not bark in its efforts to address unsolicited SMS and calls. There should be sanction attached to operators that flaws this directive after a subscriber has sent Stop to the short code 2442,” says Deolu Ogunbanjo, President of the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMMS). 

Obviously, setting up the framework to stop telcos from making these many unwanted spam calls is not enough — to Ogunbanjo’s point. The NCC needs to be firmer in regulating the industry and should take decisive action against telcos that flout its directive (just like it did with MTN).

Tony Ojobo, NCC spokesperson play

Tony Ojobo, NCC spokesperson

 

Whilst the NCC is doing a relatively good job of educating Nigerians on their rights as telecom consumers, it still needs to improve on its activities and find a way to better monitor these telcos and curb their excesses. 

Hopefully, this issue of unsolicited texts and calls will be put to bed soon and Nigerians will have a better consumer experience as they use telecom services/products. 

What do you think about Nigeria ranking 9th in the world of receiving spam calls? Do you have any ideas on what can be done to improve the situation? Let us know in the comments section below!

More

9Mobile Now that Etisalat is out of Nigeria, who is going to buy its rebranded version?
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 First Global Robotics Challenge RoboGen Nigeria: 7 kids who are flying...bullet
2 Hustle Code How to start a blog in Nigeria and make money from itbullet
3 Testony There is a “demonic app” and a preacher that is warning you...bullet

Pulse Tech

Is the Camon Manchester City CX Limited Edition, the new celebrity best friend?
TECNO Is the Camon Manchester City CX Limited Edition, the new celebrity best friend?
Ireti Doyle on stage at the Google Arts and Culture event
Google For Nigeria Tech giant has been having a great week, here’s everything you need to know about it
Mr Boye Olusanya, CEO of Etisalat Nigeria (9Mobile) - the man driving the change process of Etisalat Nigeria.
9Mobile Now that Etisalat is out of Nigeria, who is going to buy its rebranded version?
iPad Mini 4
Hackers This why you should update your iPhone/iPad immediately