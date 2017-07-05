Microsoft is going to undergo a reorganisation that will affect its sales and marketing teams starting this week, company executives have reportedly told employees.

Media reports say the changes could affect “thousands” of jobs but these are not confirmed. However, Pulse Tech reached out to Microsoft Nigeria for a comment on this.

Naturally, since this is a global reorganisation effort, one would expect that all of the countries in which Microsoft operates would be affected. However, because markets are different that may not be the case.

On whether the tech giants sales and marketing reorganisation is going to affect its Nigerian employees, Microsoft Nigeria told Pulse Tech it does not “comment on a country by country level.”

A spokesperson did confirm the news, saying, “The global announcement highlighted changes we are making to better serve our customers and partners. We have nothing more to add.”

“The aim is to help our customers and partners in every country achieve success through their digital transformations, across our commercial and consumer businesses. These changes will help both customers and partners to be successful by ensuring they have the right resources at-hand, and simplify how they do business with Microsoft,” the spokesperson adds.

There may not be any immediate effects here in Nigeria, where Microsoft has been steadily ramping up its non-profit and cloud services. But it is hard to say for sure.

On the global front, Microsoft Vice President Judson Althoff has publicly stated plans to narrow the tech giants focus to include its Azure cloud-computing service as a focal point in its sales strategy.

