The third edition of the New Media Conference holds in Lagos

New Media Conference 2017 Larry Madowo, Chude Jideonwo speak on excellence in digital media

The third edition of the New Media Conference was met with insightful information, debates and opinions on this phenomenon.

  • Published:
  • Bukola Fagbola, Chude Jideonwo, Victor Fatanmi, Princess Abumere speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos
    Chude Jideonwo speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos   
    Princess Abumere speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Bukola Fagbola speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Tosin Ajibade at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Bukola Fagbola speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Victor Fatanmi speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Bukola Fagbola, Chude Jideonwo, Tosin Ajibade, Victor at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Larry Madowo at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Larry Madowo at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Larry Madowo speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Isabella Akinseye at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Larry Madowo at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Efosa Aiyevbomwan speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Efosa Aiyevbomwan speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Chidiebere Eze-Ajoku speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Larry Madowo speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Ayeni Adekunle at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Tosin Ajibade and Tosyn Bucknor at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • CNN's Stephanie Busari   
  • Stephanie Busari   
  • Arit Okpo and Lamide Akintobi at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Lamide Akintobi moderating the third session - Shaping the future through women leadership and Empowerment: the New Media Approach.    
  • Tewa Onasaya at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Bukola Adebakin at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Shaping the future through women leadership and Empowerment: The New Media Approach panel at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Tewa Onasaya at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Bidemi Zakariyau at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Bidemi Zakariyau at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Tosin Ajibade and Arit Ekpo at the New Media Conference Lagosl   
  • Tosyn Bucknor at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Tosyn Bucknor at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Opportunities in the New Media era: Using social media to attract tourism.   
  • Social prefect at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Tosyn Bucknor at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Mrs Wonuola Olatunde Lamidi speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Digital media as a potential contributor to the Nigerian Economy panel at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Digital media as a potential contributor to the Nigerian Economy panel at the New Media Conference Lagos   
  • Isioma Idigbe speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos   
    Digital media as a potential contributor to the Nigerian Economy panel at the New Media Conference Lagos   
    Digital media as a potential contributor to the Nigerian Economy panel at the New Media Conference Lagos   

New Media Conference 2017 New media continues to break all the rules
Sundar Pichai Google's CEO is in Lagos, Nigeria right now!
NCC 91.6 million Nigerians now use the Internet
Spam Calls Because the NCC is not doing enough, Nigerian ranks 9th in the world
New Media Conference 2017 Larry Madowo, Ms Olajumoke Okikiolu, Chude Jideonwo to speak at third edition
The third edition of the New Media Conference themed “Excellence in New Media Practice” has held in Lagos.

The event held at the Four Points By Sheraton Hotel on Thursday, July 27, 2017 saw bloggers, social media specialists, agencies and journalists gather to discuss practices and the advancement of the new media industry in Nigeria.

The event hosted by journalist Arit Okpo was opened with a welcome remark from Tosin Ajibade, founder of NMC and popular blog OloriSuperGal.

The essence for this is for impact and also for growth in the new media industry”, Ajibade shared at the start of the event.

Tosin Ajibade, Founder of OloriSuperGal and the New Media Conference Lagos play

Tosin Ajibade, Founder of OloriSuperGal and the New Media Conference Lagos

(Pulse)

 

Samsung’s Head of Product Marketing Olajumoke Okikiolu gave the keynote speech for the event. This was followed by a session on ‘Upholding standards and professionalism in new media practices’. This panel moderated by Pulse Nigeria’s Deputy Editor-in-chief consisted of Editor-in-chief of Y!/YNaija.com Chude Jideonwo, CEO of FourthCanvas; Victor Fatanmi and Bukola Fagbola.

Bukola Fagbola, Chude Jideonwo, Victor Fatanmi, Princess Abumere speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos play

Bukola Fagbola, Chude Jideonwo, Victor Fatanmi, Princess Abumere speaking at the New Media Conference Lagos

(Pulse)

 

This panel discussed the issues in new media practices and how the standards of traditional media no longer fit into the digital era.

"Nothing is set in stone, new media is all about breaking rules and finding what works," said Y! Naija editor Chude Jideonwo.

He pointed out how traditional media was

"New Media has given the society a power and a voice to share their views on different issues" , he said.

Larry Modowo, Efosa Aiyevbomwan, Chidiebere Eze-Ajoku and Isabella Akinseye. play

Larry Modowo, Efosa Aiyevbomwan, Chidiebere Eze-Ajoku and Isabella Akinseye.

(Pulse)

The second session was on ‘New Media Content Strategy, intellectual property, and the future of media in Africa’. The panel moderated by media entrepreneur Isabella Akinseye was made up of Kenyan Digital analyst Larry Modowo, Samsung Electronics Legal Counsel Chidiebere Eze-Ajoku and Efosa Aiyevbomwan; Head public relations M-Net (West Africa)/African Magic.

Larry Madowo at the New Media Conference Lagos play

Larry Madowo at the New Media Conference Lagos

(Pulse)

 

Modowo during his panel highlighted the future of the industry pointing out that coding was  important to cope in the digital age. He also shared that a business without a social media strategy for Whatsapp would die as this is one of the biggest social media platforms in Africa.

"Whatsapp is the biggest social network in Africa. Learn to break your content into whatsapp-sharable files," he said.

Advancement in digital media and introduction of new technologies continues to change how we consume content.

Aiyevbomwan pointed this change saying: "Internet is getting faster and cheaper & it's a threat to TV broadcasting. "

Panel discussing 'Shaping the future through women leadership and empowerment' at the New Media Conference Lagos play

Panel discussing 'Shaping the future through women leadership and empowerment' at the New Media Conference Lagos

(Pulse)

 

The third panel looked at ‘Shaping the future through women leadership and empowerment:The new media approach. Moderated by Lamide Akintobi, CNN’s Stephanie Busari gave the keynote speech for this session. This was followed by a panel discussion with Tewa Onosanya, PR expert Bidemi Zakariyu, Bukonla Adebakin and Adesumbo Adeoye.

While discussing women leadership, Adeoye, the CEO of Esob ventures stressed the need for women to mentor others.

"Powerful women must invest in other women and have a succession plan for when they leave that position," she said. 

"We need a new wave of female successor in the parliament and public sector".

Editor of Exquisite Magazine, Onosanya said women's empowerment needed to go beyond social media.

"Women need to inspire, encourage and empower each other beyond the hashtags," she said.

Tosyn Bucknor, Ikechi Uko, Wonuola Olatunde-Lamidi, and Chiamaka Obuekwe play

Tosyn Bucknor, Ikechi Uko, Wonuola Olatunde-Lamidi, and Chiamaka Obuekwe

(Pulse)

 

The fourth and final panel explored ‘ Opportunities in New Media era: using social media to attract tourism’. Moderated by TV/radio presenter Tosyn Bucknor, the panel was made up of travel and tourism experts including Ikechi Uko, Wonuola Olatunde-Lamidi, and Chiamaka Obuekwe.

The 2017 New Media Conference also hosted a masterclass facilitated by Adewale Yusuf, Bolu Essien and Toba Obaniyo.

