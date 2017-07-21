Home > Pulse Tech >

Kaduna State keeps pushing the envelop with new Microsoft partnership

Governor Nasir El-Rufai, had earlier met with Microsoft execs to procure some tech solutions for e-governance.

  • Published:
Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

(Guardian)

As it seems to have been doing a lot these days, the Kaduna State government is leveraging technology yet again via an agreement it just signed with Microsoft to deploy an e-government platform that would boost intra government processes in the state.

 

According to the announcement, which was made via Twitter, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, had earlier met with Microsoft execs to procure some tech solutions for e-governance. 

We have just signed an agreement with Microsoft to deploy an e-Government platform that enables us relate intra-governmentally,” said El-Rufai in the tweet.

ALSO READ: A group of non-profit organisations just launched a platform for you to report bribes

Whilst there are no details on what this agreement is about and the dynamics of how the deal is going to work on both sides, it is good to see governments looking to technology as a tools with which to optimize their processes.

Also, a case could be made for local companies as opposed to Microsoft but there are no specifics on the deal which makes any comments on that misguided.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

(Getty Images/Drew Angerer)

 

What do you think? Should the government utilize technology more? Should they do so using local companies (who may not have the required level of expertise)? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

