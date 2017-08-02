Home > Pulse Tech >

Jumia Market (formely kaymu) is folding up

Jumia Market E-commerce company (formely kaymu) is folding up

It would seem this is coming as Jumia Market has struggled to differentiate itself in a way that makes its existence as a separate entity worthwhile.

  • Published:
Sefik Bagdadioglu play

Sefik Bagdadioglu, MD, Jumia Market

(itnewsnigeria)

BuyChat The people at BalogunMarket.ng are launching a new "chat-commerce" app
#TechPlus2016 Here are the speakers for this year's edition
Jumia Group Despite shaky times, tech conglomerate raises €50 million funding round from CDC
Sefik Bagdadioglu Jumia Market MD speaks about Nigeria's online market space
AIG Jumia becomes the one stop online destination in Africa
Jumia Tech company rebrands, integrates multiple brands [VIDEO]
Jumia Travel Goodbye Jovago as Jumia becomes one stop shop
Jumia Landing with a bump? Germany's Rocket falls back to earth
Made In Nigeria Wars MadeInAba.com.ng, Jumia Local will go head to head
Jumia Tech company launches payment solution, JumiaPay
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Jumia Market, formerly known as Kaymu, is closing shop to offer buyers “one unified e-commerce platform,” presumably Jumia itself. 

Unfortunately, there isn’t much by the way of information regarding this development, however, there are unconfirmed reports that 75% of the Jumia Market staff will be let go.

Kaymu is now Jumia Market play

Kaymu is now Jumia Market

(Jumia)

 

The company only sent out an email to its buyers saying, “Please note that as of today, Jumia Market will stop operating in order to offer all our buyers one unified e-commerce platform, Jumia!

ALSO READ: More independence for Jumia as venture builder pivots

The email goes on to encourage buyers to visit the main Jumia website adding that they will still be able to login using the same email and password for their Jumia Market accounts.

Juliet Anammah play

Juliet Anammah is the new CEO of Jumia Nigeria

(techpoint)

 

It would seem this is coming as Jumia Market has struggled to differentiate itself in a way that makes its existence as a separate entity worthwhile to parent company Jumia. Pulse Tech reached out to Jumia but we are yet to receive a response.

This is a developing story so stay locked on Pulse Tech for more updates and new information is revealed.

More

Jumia Online retailer's 2016 Black Friday will last for 12 days
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Repatriation Scandal MTN walks as Senate berates CBN over $14 billion...bullet
2 Google For Nigeria Google is bringing you a new version of YouTube...bullet
3 Samsung Galaxy A 2017, J7 Pro, or J Prime Do you want a free Level...bullet

Pulse Tech

Capt. Hosa Okunbo, Executive Director, Dr. Olatunde Ayeni, Vice Chairman, Abhulime Ehiagwina, Acting CEO & CFO, General TY Danjuma, Chairman, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, Director, Nkechi Newton-Denila, Executive Director, Legal/Company Secretary and Dan D. Kunle, Director all of ntel during a courtesy call on General Danjuma by the board to present the Acting CEO, today.
Ntel Telco's CEO Abass resigns amidst health concerns, CFO appointed as acting MD
Nokia 3.
HMD Global Nokia is officially back in Nigeria for the third time with new devices
Iyin Aboyeji
Iyinoluwa Aboyeji The new-age entrepreneur using technology to change payments in Africa
Nigeria Customs Service, Comptroller General Hameed Ali
Tech Pays The Customs service made N49 million from its e-auction site