Jumia Market (formely kaymu) is folding up

Jumia Market, formerly known as Kaymu, is closing shop to offer buyers “one unified e-commerce platform,” presumably Jumia itself.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much by the way of information regarding this development, however, there are unconfirmed reports that 75% of the Jumia Market staff will be let go.

The company only sent out an email to its buyers saying, “Please note that as of today, Jumia Market will stop operating in order to offer all our buyers one unified e-commerce platform, Jumia!”

The email goes on to encourage buyers to visit the main Jumia website adding that they will still be able to login using the same email and password for their Jumia Market accounts.

It would seem this is coming as Jumia Market has struggled to differentiate itself in a way that makes its existence as a separate entity worthwhile to parent company Jumia. Pulse Tech reached out to Jumia but we are yet to receive a response.

This is a developing story so stay locked on Pulse Tech for more updates and new information is revealed.