How to make your own website

You're welcome to the second part of how to create your own website. In this segment of the article, you will learn how to choose a Theme/Template for your site.

How to create your own website (Part one)

A very basic yet clean site is what you’ll see once you have successfully installed WordPress to your domain.

However, we know nobody wants their website to look like everyone else; that's why you need to have a theme – a design template that will make it possible for WordPress to know how your website should look.

Below is a sample version

Interestingly, there are thousands of wonderfully designed themes you can choose from and customize for yourself.

Follow me and I will show you how to find a theme you'll like:

1. Log into your WordPress dashboard

If you're not sure how, type in: http://yoursite.com/wp-admin (replace "yoursite" with your domain).

This is what the WordPress dashboard looks like:

It is quite easy because everything is easily labeled.

2. Access FREE themes

There are over one thousand five hundred free themes in the dashboard that you can access. All you need do is look along the side bar for "Appearance", and then click "Themes".

From the above illustration, it is clear that it's quite easy to install a new theme for your website.

You can search for specific keywords and/or use filters to find themes that suit your style. Finding the perfect theme can take a while, but it’s worth it.

You should also look for themes that are “responsive”, as this means they will look good on any mobile device.

3. Install your new theme

Once you've succeeded in finding a theme that you like, it is simple to install it. All you need do is to click "Install" followed by "Activate".

Note: Changing themes won't delete your previous posts, pages and content. You can change themes as often as you want.

How do I add content and create new pages?

With your theme installed, you’re ready to start creating content. Let’s quickly run through some of the basics:

How do I add a "Services" page, or an "About Me" page?

If you look along the sidebar in the WordPress Dashboard, you will find "Pages" -- "Add New". Once you've clicked, a Microsoft kind of screen is what you will see. Add text, images and more to build the page you want, and then save it when you're done.

How do I add pages in the menu?

This is the way to go if you want your new page to be linked to your navigation bar:

Save any changes you've made to the page by clicking "Update" Click "Appearance" -> "Menus" in the sidebar of the WordPress Dashboard Find the page you created and add it to the list by clicking the checkbox next to it and then "Add to Menu".

How to add and edit post?

If you have a blog on your website, "Posts" will be where you turn to next. You can use different categories to group similar posts.

However, if you want to add a blog to your website, you can use different categories and posts. For instance you want to create a category named "Blog". To do so, simply add it to your menu and start making posts.

Here's what you need to do:

Create a new category by going to "Posts -> Categories"

OR

Create a blog post by going to "Posts -> Add New". Once you've finished writing your blog post, you need to add the right category for it.

Once you've succeeded in creating your category, simply add it to the menu, and you're ready for business.

How to change your title and tagline?

It is the page titles that will explains to searchers what your website is about, and they also play a big part of how search engines determine your rankings, so you want to be sure they've got the keywords you want to target in them.

(Just hold your mouse over the tab at the top of your web browser if you can’t find it).

In order to change the title and tagline on your website, go to "Settings -> General" and fill in the form below:

How to disable comments for Posts & Pages?

There are some websites that does not permit visitors to comment on their pages;

Here's how to shut comments off on WordPress pages if you want the same for your site

While you are writing a new page, click "Screen Options" in the top right corner. Click the "Discussion" box. The "Allow Comments" box will appear at the bottom. Untick "Allow Comments".

How to disable comments on every new page by default?

1. Go to "Settings -> Discussion" and untick "Allow people to post comments on new articles"

How to setup a Static Front Page?

It is always frustrating, especially for a beginner, to see your home page looks like a blog post. But, it is also intresting to know that you can fix that by making your home page "static".

For the purpose of awareness, it is important to state here that a static page is a page that doesn't change. Unlike a blog, where the first new article will show up at the top every time, a "static" page will show the same content every time someone comes to the site; just like a home page you've designed.

How to set up a static front page:

Go to "Settings -> Reading" Choose a static page that you have created. "Front Page" denotes your home page, “Posts page” is the front page of your blog (if your entire site isn’t a blog).

WordPress will take your latest posts and start showing them on your homepage if you don't choose your own static page.

How to edit sidebar?

Most WordPress themes have a sidebar on the right side but in rare cases, it is on the left.

You want to get rid of the sidebar? Here's how:

Go to "Appearance -> Widgets" in the WordPress Dashboard. From here, you can use drag and drop to add different “boxes” to your sidebar, or remove the items you don’t want.

There's also a "HTML box" – a text box where you can use HTML code. For beginners, do not worry yourself about this bit – just drag and drop the elements you'd like in your sidebar.

How to install Plugins to Get More out of WordPress?

What is a plugin?

Plugins can be said to be extensions that are built to expand WordPress’ capabilities, adding features and functions to your site that don't come built-in.

In other words, they're shortcuts to getting your site to do what you want it to, without going through the process of building the feature from scratch.

Additionally, you can use plugins to do everything; from adding photo galleries and submission forms to optimizing your website and creating an online store.

How do I install a new Plugin?

To start installing plugins, go to "Plugins -> Add New" and simply start searching. Be aware that there are over twenty thousand different FREE plugins, so you've got a LOT to choose from! Installation is easy – click "Install" once you find a plugin you like.

ALSO READ: