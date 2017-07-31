Here are the 3 most important Google Search announcements

Home > Pulse Tech >

At its biggest event ever in Nigeria, Google announced new, key features of its Search product, tailored for Nigeria.

Tamar Yehoshua (VP product management, Google Search) speaking on new Search features at Google For Nigeria play

Tamar Yehoshua (VP product management, Google Search) speaking on new Search features at Google For Nigeria

The Google For Nigeria event which happened on July 27, 2017, at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, is probably the biggest event Google has ever organised in Nigeria and a host of new announcements made at the event only prove this even further.

The feature works both in Google Search as well as Google Maps. play

The feature works both in Google Search as well as Google Maps.

Google Search is one of Google’s top products and one of the company’s top execs, Tamar Yehoshua (VP product management, Search), was on hand to reveal the new features of the product tailored for the Nigerian market. 

Here are the three most important announcements: 

  • The most popular searches in Nigeria over the past year have been “Naira,” “Runtown — Mad over You,” and “Anthony Joshua.”

  • Yehoshua announced a new feature of Search called “Posts On Google” which lets musicians, artistes and entertainers post updates and media directly on Google so fans can access first-hand information. Nigeria is the third country it is being launched (US and Brazil first).

Google has worked with the University of Ibadan for over a year to bring over 800 knowledge cards to Google Search in Nigeria. play

Google has worked with the University of Ibadan for over a year to bring over 800 knowledge cards to Google Search in Nigeria.

  • Locally tailored health search answers are coming to Nigeria soon and they will include 800 knowledge cards which Google worked with the University of Ibadan to develop. 

Yehoshua also talked about the new Google Feed which has been slightly redesigned and also demoed how much better the Google Assistant has gotten with voice search. It now understands standard Nigerian accent although it struggles a bit with indigenous names and similar things like that. 

