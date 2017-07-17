Have you seen a KFC phone?

There few things better than lovely gadgets and chicken. Especially KFC chicken. I know the ones they sell to us here are no longer as novel as they once was but still, its KFC chicken.

Finger lickin’ what? Good.

That headline was not a joke. Because fried chicken and gadgets are awesome, KFC has decided to partner with Huawei to release a limited edition smartphone to celebrate 30 years since it opened in China.

Since this is a tech category, I have to tell you some of the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus’ specs. It has a 5.5-inch screen, powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also has a 3020mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner.

All of those things are just bleh, by the way. The best thing about this phone is that Colonel Sanders (the face on everything you buy at KFC) is embossed on the back of the phone. Oh, and the phone comes in a yummy red color.

The phone also comes with an in-built KFC music app called K-Music pre-installed and it will let you create and share playlists at a KFC restaurant, just like a modern-day jukebox.

Huawei and KFC are only going to put out 5000 of these devices, they will only be available in China and retail for about $162 (N58,968).

Watch the teaser video above.