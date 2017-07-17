Home > Pulse Tech >

Have you seen a KFC phone?

Because fried chicken and gadgets are awesome, KFC has decided to partner with Huawei to release a limited edition smartphone to celebrate 30 years since it opened in China.

There few things better than lovely gadgets and chicken. Especially KFC chicken. I know the ones they sell to us here are no longer as novel as they once was but still, its KFC chicken. 

Finger lickin’ what? Good.

Special Edition KFC phone by Huawei. play

(Gizbot)

 

That headline was not a joke. Because fried chicken and gadgets are awesome, KFC has decided to partner with Huawei to release a limited edition smartphone to celebrate 30 years since it opened in China. 

Since this is a tech category, I have to tell you some of the Huawei Enjoy 7 Plus’ specs. It has a 5.5-inch screen, powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also has a 3020mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner.

ALSO READ: Nigeria, you can buy the new Nokia 3 now!

The logo of Colonel Sanders on the back of the KFC phone. play

(The Verge)

 

All of those things are just bleh, by the way. The best thing about this phone is that Colonel Sanders (the face on everything you buy at KFC) is embossed on the back of the phone. Oh, and the phone comes in a yummy red color. 

The phone also comes with an in-built KFC music app called K-Music pre-installed and it will let you create and share playlists at a KFC restaurant, just like a modern-day jukebox.

Special Edition KFC phone by Huawei. play

(Mikeshouts)

 

Huawei and KFC are only going to put out 5000 of these devices, they will only be available in China and retail for about $162 (N58,968).

Watch the teaser video above.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

