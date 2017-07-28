Home > Pulse Tech >

Google has announced a N13,000 Android One smartphone coming September

Google For Nigeria Tech giant has announced a N13,000 Android One smartphone coming in September

The smartphone will also come with a special data bundle from Nigeria’s biggest telecom operator, MTN Nigeria.

Caesar Sengupta, Head of Google's Next Billion Users Initiative announcing the Freecell ICE 2 Android One smartphone

Thursday, July 27, 2017, brought with it the biggest event Google has ever held, Google For Nigeria, since it began operations in Nigeria a couple years ago. Global CEO and new Alphabet board member Sundar Pichai made and appearance and many, many announcements were made.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Adesuwa Onyenokwe on stage at Google For Nigeria

One of the more interesting announcements was made by Caesar Sengupta, Head of Google’s Next Billion Users initiative. He announced that the tech giant will launch a smartphone, the Freecell ICE 2, on its Android One (Google’s affordable Android initiative) program in Nigeria by September. 

Sengupta said launching the smartphone is part of Google’s efforts to make Android easily accessible to people who would normally not have access to these devices.

The FreeCell ICE 2 will come with low-end specs and it will cost just N13,000. The smartphone will also come with a special data bundle from Nigeria’s biggest telecom operator, MTN Nigeria

Sengupta also gave some insight into some of Google’s operations in Africa and Nigeria. He spoke about ProjectLink, a collaboration between Google and it local partners in countries like Uganda to provide affordable broadband internet to millions of African.

Google for Nigeria

That project has since transformed to a new company called CSquared and operations have already begun in Uganda and Ghana, with other countries on the horizon. 

Sengupta also announced that Google currently has 30 developer groups across 22 states in Nigeria and the tech giant also sponsors 5 tech hubs across 6 African countries. 

Tech Google has been talking about its Africa plans at a meeting in Nigeria
