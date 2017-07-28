Thursday, July 27, 2017, brought with it the biggest event Google has ever held, Google For Nigeria, since it began operations in Nigeria a couple years ago. Global CEO and new Alphabet board member Sundar Pichai made and appearance and many, many announcements were made.

One of the more interesting announcements was made by Caesar Sengupta, Head of Google’s Next Billion Users initiative. He announced that the tech giant will launch a smartphone, the Freecell ICE 2, on its Android One (Google’s affordable Android initiative) program in Nigeria by September.

Sengupta said launching the smartphone is part of Google’s efforts to make Android easily accessible to people who would normally not have access to these devices.

The FreeCell ICE 2 will come with low-end specs and it will cost just N13,000. The smartphone will also come with a special data bundle from Nigeria’s biggest telecom operator, MTN Nigeria.

Sengupta also gave some insight into some of Google’s operations in Africa and Nigeria. He spoke about ProjectLink, a collaboration between Google and it local partners in countries like Uganda to provide affordable broadband internet to millions of African.

That project has since transformed to a new company called CSquared and operations have already begun in Uganda and Ghana, with other countries on the horizon.

Sengupta also announced that Google currently has 30 developer groups across 22 states in Nigeria and the tech giant also sponsors 5 tech hubs across 6 African countries.