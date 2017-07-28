If you don’t know what Google StreetView is, I’ll break it down for you: it is a super handy feature on Google Maps that lets you view panoramic images of, well, streets.

Basically, you will be able view 360-degree images of streets and you can do that now because the feature is now available in Nigeria, starting with Lagos.

Suren Ruhela, who leads Google Maps for emerging countries, made the announcement at the Google For Nigeria event which took place at the Landmark Event Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, yesterday, Thursday, July 27, 2017.

The Google exec, in his announcement, stated that StreetView is available in major areas of Lagos and the tech giant is looking to make the feature available across the country soon.

In addition to StreetView, Ruhela also announced that thousands of new addresses have been added to Maps to improve adress search experience for users.

Detailed outlines of buildings, both residential and commercial, have also been added to Maps of Nigeria so users can get details as close to the real deal as possible.

More than 100,000 new small and medium-scale businesses have also been added to Maps to improve your experience and the quality of Google Maps.

In another announcement, Ruhela also stated that the number of Nigerians who use Maps have doubled in the past year, adding that Google’s Local Guides program now has over 100,000 people in its network.

You can check out Google StreetView by clicking on the figurine located at the bottom of the zoom buttons on Google Maps.