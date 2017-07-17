Google now allows you backup your entire computer in the cloud

Home > Pulse Tech >

This new Backup and Sync feature will let you use Google Drive to store files that you have already saved on your computer’s internal hard drive.

Google is doing one for the culture and the company will now let you backup your entire computer system’s files on its free cloud storage. 

This new Backup and Sync feature will let you use Google Drive to store files that you have already saved on your computer’s internal hard drive automatically.

That means that you will no longer need to create entirely new network of folders to keep your pictures, documents and more. The Backup and Sync tool will simply recreate your desktop folder ecosystem directly in Google Drive. 

The new feature was first announced in June to much fanfare before Google officially announced it on June 28. It has been delayed since then for undisclosed reasons.

Backup and Sync comes as an app and replaces the Google Photos desktop uploader and Drive for both Mac and Windows.

One thing to note though, Backup and Sync is slightly limited by the 15GB cap which Google offers with Drive accounts, so if you have lots of files you may have to shell out a little cash. 

You can get Backup and Sync right now. Thank me later.

