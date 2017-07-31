Google CEO Sundar Pichai's interview with Adesuwa Oyenokwe

When Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes a surprise visit to Nigeria and makes an appearance at Google’s biggest event ever in Nigeria tagged Google For Nigeria, you have to pay attention.

Here are the highlights of Pichai’s on-stage interview with veteran journalist Adesuwa Onyenokwe:

On digital skills: Pichai announced that Google plans to train 10 million Africans in digital skills over the next 5 years. The tech giant has already trained 1 million young Africans in online skills.

On Investment in African startups: The Google CEO announced that Google Launchpad Accelerator is launching in Africa with a space in Lagos, Nigeria, and Google will provide $3 million in equity-free funding over the next three years from African startups and entrepreneurs.

On Education: Pichai announced that Google’s charitable arm, Google.org, has already donated over $2 million to non-profit organisations. He added that the tech giant will give grants worth $20 million over the next five years.

On measuring the impact of charity organisations: People will be able to nominate non-profits to direct Google’s investment in those areas.

On the vibe since he’s been Nigeria: “The potential of the country is huge and the energy of the people here is awesome,” the Google Chief Executive said.

The interview came to an end after this and Onyenokwe taught Pichai to say “O Da Bo,” the Yoruba phrase for welcome before the Google CEO gave his takeaways from this visit and expressly stated Google’s long-term commitment and optimism for the market.

Afterwards, the Google Nigeria team gave Pichai a mini welcome party by dancing to Small Doctor’s Penalty. Google For Nigeria was a week-long event which concluded with Google's first ever thought leadership forum.