Glo :  Telecom giant partners with 15 banks for easier airtime recharge for customers

Popular Nigerian artiste, Omawunmi on a Glo Xchange commercial play

Telecom giant, Globacom, has announced that it is partnering with 15 leading banks to launch a unified short code for customers to buy Glo airtime from banks, in its renewed drive to enhance customers’ experience on its network.

According to Nigeria CommunicationsWeek, Globacom stated that the unified USSD short code *805# will give Glo subscribers who have accounts with any of the fifteen participating banks a seamless opportunity to top up their airtime with money from their bank accounts at any time of the day, whether locally or while roaming.

 “The unified short code is designed to make life easier for our esteemed subscribers as it is simple and easy to remember,” the telecom giant said, according to the report.

Glo is one of the leading telcoms providers in Nigeria play

READ: Telecoms company closes shops, decommissions towers

The partner banks include First Bank, Ecobank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, UBA, Union Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Sterling Bank and IBTC Bank. Others are FCMB, Heritage Bank, Keystone Bank, Skye Bank, and Unity Bank.

To enjoy this service free of charge, subscribers are required to register their Glo lines with any of the partnering banks.

This development comes following the recent successful launch of Glo Xchange (Super-Agent Network) aimed at supporting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial inclusion initiative and cashless policy.

