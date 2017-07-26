It started with a Google For Nigeria dinner with influencers at The Bungalow Restaurant, Ikeja, Lagos, last week. Since then, Google has held a two-day YouTube event for video creators and an Arts & Culture event on July 25, 2017, to celebrate the arts and Nigeria’s diverse cultures.

I was fortunate to attend the Arts & Culture event which took place at the Landmark Event Center in Victoria Island. Before going further, props have to go to Google — they know how to organize an event (especially themed ones).

At the entrance, your invite, which is a QR code sent to you in an email, is scanned and entry is granted. The space itself was beautiful and the decorations were true to the theme of the day — Nigerian arts and culture.

There were waiters clad in traditional attire from multiple parts of Nigeria, a man making Aso Oke with a spindle, several art exhibits (including a cool cut out of a Mercedes Benz 190), lots (LOTS) of food, and other side attractions.

The event was hosted by comedienne Chigul and guests including Kunle Afoloyan and Ireti Doyle took to the stage to talk about their journey being in Nigeria’s creative industry and how they imagined Google, amongst other tech players, could further the cause of the industry.

Other notable personalities at the event include Teju Ajani, Head of YouTube Sub Saharan Africa; Sisi Yemmie, one of Nigeria’s biggest YouTube Vloggers; Wana Udobang, media personality; and Mich Atagana, Google Comms lead for South Africa, amongst others.

The event, which was strictly by invitation, featured a sort-of fashion featuring attires from across Nigeria, a mini-fashion show, Nollywood trailers, owambe-style performances, dancing and a whole lot of networking.

Goog will be having another event on July 27, 2017 at Landmark Event Center and Pulse Tech will be attending so what out for the details of that.