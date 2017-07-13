Home > Pulse Tech >

Etisalat has changed its name to 9Mobile

Etisalat Nigeria Telecom company will now be known as 9Mobile

This comes after the company’s former UAE-based parent announced that it was withdrawing the Etisalat brand name from the Nigerian market.

  • Published:
Etisalat experience centre play

Etisalat experience centre

(nigeriabulletin)

Etisalat Nigeria Top 3 entities that could benefit from a merger/acquisition
Etisalat Nigeria Is Aliko Dangote about to take over troubled telecom company?
Etisalat Nigeria Telco's board has been dissolved, CBN deputy Governor appointed as its new chairman
Telecommunication How to buy Etisalat data plan
Etisalat Nigeria Telco's parent company is taking the brand out of Nigeria
Etisalat Nigeria Telecom company may get sold if it doesn't fix up in six months
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Etisalat Nigeria, Nigeria’s fourth largest telecom network, is changing its brand name to 9Mobile.

Etisalat play

Etisalat

(sharegist.com)

 

This comes after the company’s former UAE-based parent announced that it was withdrawing the Etisalat brand name from the Nigerian market whilst giving the company’s management three weeks to sort it out.

ALSO READ: Top 3 entities that could benefit from a merger/acquisition

Mr Boye Olusanya- The man with the task of repositioning Etisalat Nigeria. play

Mr Boye Olusanya- The man with the task of repositioning Etisalat Nigeria.

(ThisDay)

 

According to certain reports, Boye Olusanya was appointed as CEO of the company due to his experience with the transition of Celtel to Airtel (he was formerly a deputy managing director at Celtel). 

Other reports confirm that the entire brand name change, amongst other things, was put in place with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

OJ Nnanna has been appointed as Etisalat Nigeria's new chairman. play

OJ Nnanna has been appointed as Etisalat Nigeria's new chairman.

(Dailytimes)

 

This is a developing story. More details on this as we get them.

More

Etisalat Nigeria Telco's parent company is taking the brand out of Nigeria
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Etisalat Nigeria Telco's parent company is taking the brand out of Nigeriabullet
2 Uber Nigeria Ride hailing company could now ban you for being a...bullet
3 E-auction Portal The Customs service's site is down, but people are...bullet

Pulse Tech

Indeed.com
Indeed.com A review on one of the world's most foremost job search engine
Nonso Obikili's Nawo Project aims to make politics more inclusive using technology.
The Nawo Project Someone built a web app to make easier for you to participate in politics
Etisalat, Africa's IHS in Nigeria tower sale/leaseback deal
Etisalat Nigeria Top 3 entities that could benefit from a merger/acquisition
The Google Home smart speaker
Artificial Intelligence A smart speaker saved a mother, daughter from domestic abuse