Etisalat has changed its name to 9Mobile

Etisalat Nigeria, Nigeria’s fourth largest telecom network, is changing its brand name to 9Mobile.

This comes after the company’s former UAE-based parent announced that it was withdrawing the Etisalat brand name from the Nigerian market whilst giving the company’s management three weeks to sort it out.

According to certain reports, Boye Olusanya was appointed as CEO of the company due to his experience with the transition of Celtel to Airtel (he was formerly a deputy managing director at Celtel).

Other reports confirm that the entire brand name change, amongst other things, was put in place with the support of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC).

This is a developing story. More details on this as we get them.