Ethiopian ride-hailing platform RIDE, which launched as an SMS-based platform in 2014, has relaunched its platform with new product offerings which include a web and mobile app as well as a call center.

Commissioned at the Millennium Hall in Addis Ababa with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Ethiopian Minister of ICT Dr. Debretsion Gebremichael, RIDE has pivoted from just SMS-focused requests to offer a full suite of options from web apps to a call center.

Samrawit Fikru, CEO of Hybrid Designs — the company behind RIDE, in a statement made available to Pulse Tech, says the platform is relaunching with 751 Ze-Lucy vehicles in line with Ethiopia’s phasing out of “Lada” vehicles. Samrawit says she expects this to give her company a lead in dominating Ethiopia’s infant ride-hailing market.

Due to the many driver issues that have plagued ride-hailing companies from Uber to Taxify, Samrawit says her company is taking a different approach with drivers on its platform.

“RIDE drivers are the center of our operation and we encourage them to develop social interactions among them,” she says. Her company also works with driver unions to help develop skills, trustworthiness and safety awareness.

To get a RIDE, users only have to dial 8294 (or TAXI on a keypad) or download the RIDE app from anywhere within Addis Ababa to use the service.

Earlier in 2016, the Ethiopian Parliament had announced that it was considering plans to replace the traditional city cabs in the country with more technologically equipped ones.

In Ethiopia, a union of Taxi companies are allowed to import taxi's duty-free.