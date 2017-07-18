Banking in Nigeria stressful and no one really likes having anything to do with a Nigerian apart from depositing or withdrawing their money. It seems Diamond Bank knows this and it wants to “reward” its customers through a customer rewards program called “GEMZONE.”

According to the GEMZONE website, this program will feature in most of the banks’ campaigns, and customers will have the opportunity to participate and win “GEM points” which can be redeemed for items in the banks “GEMSHOP.”

To qualify for all this goodness, you have to own a Diamond Bank account and meet the requirements of each campaign to start accumulating “GEM Points”.

Interestingly, Diamond Bank is offering this as a free service but says it can “charge for it in the future,” according to the GEMZONE website. Also, the bank is only going to reward you with items in its GEMSHOP so your options are pretty limited from the jump.

Assuming you do make it through the sign ups and GEMSHOP shenanigans, you have two choices for receiving the items you’ve selected in the GEMSHOP; pick up from a Diamond Bank partner location or have it delivered.

If you want to pick the item, you will be issued an e-voucher that is only valid for 5 days or have it delivered (but that carries a 10-day wait period).

Diamond Bank says it intends to run the program for the foreseeable future (keep in mind that the bank may charge for it at some point) so if this kind of thing appeals to you, be sure to get on board. As for me, I’ll pass.