Computer Programming Language :  Best Java tutorials for beginners and advanced learners

Java is a computer programming language that is object- oriented, class-based and concurrent. It is specifically designed to have as few implementation dependencies as possible.

The computer programming language (Java) was created to let application developers write once, run anywhere (WORA). This simply means that compiled Java code can run on all platforms that support Java without the need for recompilation.

And regardless of computer architecture, Java applications are typically compiled to bytecode that can run on any Java virtual machine (JVM).

It is important to state here that, as a language that has the object-oriented features, Java supports the following fundamental concepts:

Polymorphism

Inheritance

Encapsulation

Abstraction

Classes

Objects

Instance

Method

Message Parsing

However, having said what is believed to be much on the preamble of our today’s tutorial, we shall, therefore, begin without further ado.

So, if you are an advanced learner in the school of Java, you may read this compilation of Java tutorials to refresh your memory. But for the beginners, you are welcome to the best Java tutorials that will get you started in no time.

What is Java environment setup?

1. Java Environment Setup

In the first section of this tutorial, you will be guided on how to download and set up Java on your machine. Should you follow the instruction, you will succeed with the installation.

However, you would need to setup environment variables to point to correct installation directories.

In the second part of the tutorial, which is the main part, you will learn a step to step guide on Setting up the path for Windows 2000/XP, for Windows 95/98/ME and for Linux, UNIX, Solaris, FreeBSD

What is Java basic syntax?

2. Java Basic Syntax

Upon consideration, a Java application can be defined as a group of objects that communicate via invoking each differing strategies.

In this tutorial, you will learn briefly, what class, item, methods, and instance variables suggest.

Additionally, you will learn everything there is to learn Java Identifiers; Java Modifiers, Java Variables, Java Arrays, Java Enums, Java Keywords, Using Blank Lines, Inheritance, Interfaces and much more.

What are the Java basic types?

3. Java Basic Data Types

When you create a variable you reserve some space in memory; this is made possible because variables are nothing but reserved memory locations to store values.

Based on the data type of a variable, the operating system allocates memory and decides what can be stored in the reserved memory. Therefore, by assigning different data types to variables, you can store integers, decimals, or characters in these variables.

In this tutorial, a detailed explanation will be given on the two data types available in Java; which are:

1. Primitive Data Types

2. Reference/Object Data Types

