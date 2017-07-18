Home > Pulse Tech >

BudgIT, others just launched a platform for you to report bribes

Reportyourself.org A group of non-profit organisations just launched a platform for you to report bribes

The idea is for Nigerians to commit a more hands-on approach to corruption by leveraging technology to put the power in the hands of the people.

Oluseun Onigbinde, Co-Founder of BudgIT

Oluseun Onigbinde, Co-Founder of BudgIT.

(Businesspost)

BudgIT has launched "reportyourself.org", an online platform aimed at giving Nigerians the opportunity to report cases of bribery and graft. 

The platform was created in collaboration with the US Consulate in Lagos, Religious Leaders Anti-Corruption Committee (RLAC), the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Social and Economic Rights Action Center (SERAC).

BudgIT logo.

BudgIT logo.

(play.google.com)

 

The idea is for Nigerians to commit a more hands-on approach to corruption by leveraging technology to put the power in the hands of the people. For example, if you were asked to pay a bribe somewhere, you could report it via the portal. 

Another thing — and maybe the best thing about this platform — is, you can report these situations, via the website, whether you were only asked to pay a bribe or if you have already paid one. And you can even do so anonymously.

Oluseun Onigbinde, lead partner at BudgIT, says, “This site is only a place to gather reports about instances of bribery and is not at all connected with law enforcement. There will not be any legal ramifications for officers who have been reported on this site as it is only a platform for collecting stories about instances of corruption in Nigeria.”

When someone asks you to pay ‘extra’ you go to get a driver’s license, a birth certificate, a marriage certificate, or when you are renting property, registering purchase of property, or common interactions with law enforcement,” he adds.

BudgIT secures expansion fund from Omidyar Network. play

BudgIT secures expansion fund from Omidyar Network.

(techloy.com)

 

While this may not directly influence government policy in the near-term, it could open doors to better dialogue and more transparency in the nations’ institutions. 

What do you think about reportyourself.org, the website that lets you report cases of bribery [anonymously]? Would you report cases of bribery now that you have a platform where you no longer have to be afraid? 

Let us know in the comments section.

