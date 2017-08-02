Ntel, the youngest telco in Nigeria, has announced the departure of its MD/CEO Kamar Abass.

According to a statement made available to Pulse Tech, Abass “stepped down from his role as CEO due to urgent personal and medical considerations.”

As a result, the NatCom board (owners of Ntel) has appointed Abhulime Ehiagwina as Acting CEO while the company searches for a new CEO.

“Mr. Abass has stepped down from his role as CEO due to urgent personal and medical considerations. The NatCom board has named Abhulime Ehiagwina as Acting CEO and the company will embark on the search for a substantive CEO in due course,” said Osondu C. Nwokoro, Ntel’s Director of External Affairs.

Abass joined NatComs’ board of directors and CEO of Ntel in 2015 and led the company’s launch on April 8, 2016. Ehagwina, on the other hand, previously served as Ntel’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Ntel says it has assured all stakeholders that it remains committed to existing obligations and clarified that the transition process in the company’s leadership will be smooth.