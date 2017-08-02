Home > Pulse Tech >

BREAKING: Ntel's CEO Kamar Abass resigns amidst health concerns

Ntel Telco's CEO Abass resigns amidst health concerns, CFO appointed as acting MD

The NatCom board (owners of Ntel) has appointed Abhulime Ehiagwina as Acting CEO while the company searches for a new CEO.

Capt. Hosa Okunbo, Executive Director, Dr. Olatunde Ayeni, Vice Chairman, Abhulime Ehiagwina, Acting CEO & CFO, General TY Danjuma, Chairman, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, Director, Nkechi Newton-Denila, Executive Director, Legal/Company Secretary and Dan D. Kunle, Director all of ntel during a courtesy call on General Danjuma by the board to present the Acting CEO, today. play

Capt. Hosa Okunbo, Executive Director, Dr. Olatunde Ayeni, Vice Chairman, Abhulime Ehiagwina, Acting CEO & CFO, General TY Danjuma, Chairman, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, Director, Nkechi Newton-Denila, Executive Director, Legal/Company Secretary and Dan D. Kunle, Director all of ntel during a courtesy call on General Danjuma by the board to present the Acting CEO, today.

(Ntel)

Ntel, the youngest telco in Nigeria, has announced the departure of its MD/CEO Kamar Abass

According to a statement made available to Pulse Tech, Abass “stepped down from his role as CEO due to urgent personal and medical considerations.”

Samsung play

ntel logo

 

As a result, the NatCom board (owners of Ntel) has appointed Abhulime Ehiagwina as Acting CEO while the company searches for a new CEO.

Mr. Abass has stepped down from his role as CEO due to urgent personal and medical considerations. The NatCom board has named Abhulime Ehiagwina as Acting CEO and the company will embark on the search for a substantive CEO in due course,” said Osondu C. Nwokoro, Ntel’s Director of External Affairs.

Abass joined NatComs’ board of directors and CEO of Ntel in 2015 and led the company’s launch on April 8, 2016. Ehagwina, on the other hand, previously served as Ntel’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

General T.Y Danjuma has just been appointed as the new chairman of ntel's board play

General T.Y Danjuma has just been appointed as the new chairman of ntel's board

(ntel)

 

Ntel says it has assured all stakeholders that it remains committed to existing obligations and clarified that the transition process in the company’s leadership will be smooth.

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

