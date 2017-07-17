5 Google apps you didn’t know existed

Home > Pulse Tech >

Here are five of those great Google apps that you probably never heard about.

We all know Google is the biggest search engine in the world but as company, it is also one of the biggest companies in the world. 

By virtue of the power it has, Google regularly puts out various kinds of apps to help make life that much more fun and efficient. The problems with today’s world is that most of those apps go under the radar and most people never know about them. 

Here are five of those great Google apps that you probably never heard about:

Google My Maps play

Google My Maps

(NDTV Gadgets)

 

  • Google My Maps: This app is a productivity app that lets you keep track of the places that matter to you. You can use it to easily make custom maps to remember your favorite places, explore new cities, or plan vacations.

Google Family Link play

Google Family Link

(9to5google)

 

  • Google Family Link: This app lets you keep track of the kinds of things your kids (under 13) explore on their Android devices. the app lets you create a Google account for your kid that’s like your account, whilst also helping you set certain digital ground rules for the family.

Sound Search for Google Play play

Sound Search for Google Play

(Phandroid)

 

  • Sound Search for Google Play: This widget helps you recognize music and songs playing around you. It can identify songs directly from your homescreen, keep song identification history, and sync that data across all your Android devices.

Google's Crowdsource app. play

Google's Crowdsource app.

(memeburn)

 

  • Crowdsource: This is an app that lets you take microtasks based on Google’s service’s (Maps, Google Translate etc) to help Google make those services better. For example, the apps lets you do things like improve the quality of Google Translate in your language or improve the quality of Google maps in your area.

Toontastic 3D play

Toontastic 3D

(Google Play)

 

  • Toontastic 3D: We wrote about this app a while back. It is a fantastic app that lets you (or your kids) draw, animate and narrate your own cartoons. Toontastic will record your voice and animations and store it on your device as a 3D video. 

Do you know any other great Google apps that people don’t know about? Tell us in the comments section below!

