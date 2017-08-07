Home > Student Pulse >

University students to get free wi-fi facility

Free Wi-Fi For Tertiary Institutions University students can now enjoy free internet on campus

The campus free wi-fi initiative is said to be a Corporate Social Responsibility program of Surfwella.

Nigerian University undergraduates across the country will soon start enjoying free wi-fi facility on campus.

Announcing this on Sunday, August 6, Olusola Bankole, the Chief Marketing Officer, Surfwella, said that the firm would make free Wi-fi available in all University campuses across the country.

According to Bankole, the free Wifi would be launched in University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) on Wednesday, August 9, followed by Lagos State University (LASU)

"The University of Abuja will be the first beneficiary, with the service scheduled for launch on the institution’s campus this week Wednesday.

"The Lagos State University will be next, followed in quick succession by the College of Agric, Lafiaji, and the University of Lagos.

Unilag Campus play

Unilag Campus

(Tori)

 

“It is our own form of Corporate Social Responsibility. It is all about empowering the students to be globally competitive, and access to free Internet is the best way to empower the budding oncoming Generation-Z.

“The whole idea of this project is to ensure that future graduates from universities across the country will compete with their contemporaries from other countries of the globe. More so, the surest way to be an entrepreneur is to acquiring Information and Communications Technology skills,”

Punch reports that, Surfwella is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of an indigenous 4G operator, Cyberspace Network Limited, and a platform for social and cognitive computing.

