Unilorin :  VC seeks consistent effort to develop Africa

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, has decried the incessant blame on the colonialists for Africa’s underdevelopment.

Ambali said this on Monday in Ilorin at the 8th International Students’ Day and Public Lecture organised by the Centre for International Education (CIE), University of Ilorin.

The VC said that Africans should rather reach a unanimous decision to seek ways of utilising the continent’s remaining resources for developmental purpose.

The VC, who was represented by the Deputy-Vice-Chancellor (Research, Technology and Innovation), Prof. Gabriel Olatunji, noted that Africa had the largest reserves of precious metals in the world.

According to him, this precious metal deposits consisted of over 40 per cent of gold reserves, 60 per cent of cobalt and 90 per cent of platinum.

“There are also abundant oil deposits that can be converted to wealth and benefit the majority,” he said.

The don said that developing Africa was a shared responsibility between its leaders and the people.

Ambali said that bad leadership had however made it difficult for the continent to breakeven.

He said that in many African countries, the needy and neglected people were subjected to harsh living conditions, adding that such needed to change.

The VC said that Africa could only develop when the countries agreed to unanimously work together.

Earlier, the Director of CIE, Prof. Mohammed Ibrahim, disclosed that the students had improved greatly compared to the previous year.

He added that the centre produced the best accounting student in 2016 and others were also engaging in innovative projects.

President of the Unilorin International Students Association (UISA), Mr Kaba Musa, thanked the University for giving the association a platform for cultural integration.