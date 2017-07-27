Sandra Musujusu :  'Our student has not discovered any cure for cancer'- AUST

Contrary to news reports that Sandra Musujusu, a student of the African University of Science and Technology (AUST) has developed an alternative cure for cancer, the school management has disclaimed the purported feat.

A lot of Nigerians on Twitter recently celebrated Musujusu, a Sierra Leonean studying in Nigeria for purportedly developing an alternative cure for Cancer.

However, Atulomah Obioha, the Media Relations Manager of the University in a telephone interview with Pulse has debunked the reports saying the student was misquoted as she has not developed any cure for cancer.

"The report as being circulated that Sandra Musujusu had discovered an alternative cancer treatment was not correct. She was misquoted and we have done all we could to correct it " he said.

Discouraging Pressmen from interviewing the student, Obioha said, "there is no need to interview her because she has not even commenced her research work. She will be going to the US to commence a research on an alternative treatment for breast cancer, he added.

Obioha also said that the University has barred Musujusu from speaking with the press in order not to create more problems.

"I am the head media and publicity for the University, and what I say is the truth. Why I am talking to you now is because you called me, otherwise, we would have sent a rejoinder to the media houses that published the news.

"So do not bother yourself as she has not commenced the research work, but the work should commence in the next one or two months. As I am talking to you now, she is in Ghana for another training.

"And we have asked her in order not to create more problems to stop talking to the media until we release information on this matter on the school website"

Obioha, therefore, reiterated that Musujusu has not started her research yet.

"In an interview, she only said 'I will be commencing...' and the media went ahead to say she has already discovered the cure."

During the visit of Dr Jaime Saavedra Chanduvi, the World Bank Director with his team to the University on Tuesday, July 11, Musujusu had reportedly said that her research was centred on the development of bio-degradable polymers for treatment of breast cancer. But the statement was according to Obioha misconstrued.