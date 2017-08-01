Home > Student Pulse >

Presidential Amnesty Program :  6 Nigerian students graduate with first class in UK Universities

Presidential Amnesty Program 6 Nigerian students graduate with first class in UK Universities

Six Presidential Amnesty beneficiaries bagged first class while 23 graduated with second class upper division from British Universities.

  • Published:
Presidential Amnesty Programme graduates from two universities in Belarus play

Presidential Amnesty Programme graduates from two universities in Belarus

(Vanguard)

LAUTECH Aregbesola, Ajimobi committed to making university best in Nigeria
LAUTECH Oyo, Osun inaugurate new governing council in Ibadan
Kayode Bello Twitter reacts to law student's expulsion over disagreement with management
Kayode Bello Law school expels student over seat reservation argument
Sandra Musujusu 'Our student has not discovered any cure for breast cancer'- AUST
NYSC 2000 Corp members deployed to Gombe
HND/BSc Dichotomy There is more to degree disparity than FG salary for HND holders
University Of Port Harcourt UNIPORT students protest against closure of school fees portal
Yahaya Bello Governor bans ASUU in Kogi varsity
Kayode Bello Vs Nigerian Law School Student accuses management of lying against him as school releases statement
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Six Nigerian students out of 144 who were sponsored by the Presidential Amnesty Programme to study in British Universities have graduated with first class honours.

23 others according to Vanguard graduated with second class upper division.

Praising the students for their academic achievement, the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo represented by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Ade Ipaye said the performance of the students indicate that there is a brighter future for the Niger Delta region.

At the reception organized by Presidential Amnesty Program and the Nigerian High Commission at the Nigerian House in London, Osinbajo  urged the graduands to see themselves as Nigerian ambassadors and work harder to make the country proud.

The acting President also commended the graduands for their perseverance and endurance during their stays at their respective Universities.

ALSO READ: ASUU threatens to shut down all Universities over UNIMAID lecturers abduction

Vanguard reports that Osinbajo reaffirmed support for the Presidential Amnesty Program and lauded the successes of the various components of training under the programme.

Meanwhile, barely a month ago, a set of students who are beneficiaries of  the Presidential Amnesty Program graduated from Benson Idahosa University.

 

Out of the 60 graduands, 11 of them graduated with first class, eight of whom are from Gbaramotu, two from Bayelsa and one was from Rivers state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Content Quality Associate at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Boko Haram ASUU threatens to shut down all universities over UNIMAID...bullet
2 Kayode Bello Vs Nigerian Law School Student accuses management of...bullet
3 Sandra Musujusu 'Our student has not discovered any cure for breast...bullet

Student Pulse

Governor Abiola Ajimobi and Governor Rauf Aregbesola need to come to a sound agreement on the crises rocking LAUTECH
LAUTECH Aregbesola, Ajimobi committed to making university best in Nigeria
LAUTECH School Gate. [Photo credit: nairaland.com]
LAUTECH Oyo, Osun inaugurate new governing council in Ibadan
NYSC: Scheme has finally announced date for 2017 Batch 'A' Stream II
NYSC 2000 Corp members deployed to Gombe
UNILORIN VC, Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali
Unilorin VC seeks consistent effort to develop Africa