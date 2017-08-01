Presidential Amnesty Program :  6 Nigerian students graduate with first class in UK Universities

Six Nigerian students out of 144 who were sponsored by the Presidential Amnesty Programme to study in British Universities have graduated with first class honours.

23 others according to Vanguard graduated with second class upper division.

Praising the students for their academic achievement, the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo represented by Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Ade Ipaye said the performance of the students indicate that there is a brighter future for the Niger Delta region.

At the reception organized by Presidential Amnesty Program and the Nigerian High Commission at the Nigerian House in London, Osinbajo urged the graduands to see themselves as Nigerian ambassadors and work harder to make the country proud.

The acting President also commended the graduands for their perseverance and endurance during their stays at their respective Universities.

Vanguard reports that Osinbajo reaffirmed support for the Presidential Amnesty Program and lauded the successes of the various components of training under the programme.

Meanwhile, barely a month ago, a set of students who are beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Program graduated from Benson Idahosa University.

11 Presidential Amnesty students bagged first class at Idahosa Varsity

Out of the 60 graduands, 11 of them graduated with first class, eight of whom are from Gbaramotu, two from Bayelsa and one was from Rivers state.