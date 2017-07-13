Nigerian University Students develop cure for breast cancer

A female student of African University of Science and Technology, Abuja, Sandra Musujusu has developed an alternative treatment for breast cancer.

The breakthrough was made known in Abuja on Tuesday, June 11 when Dr Jaime Saavedra Chanduvi, the World Bank Director with his team visited the University as part of his assessment tour of the 10 African Centres of Excellence (ACE) centres.

According to Tribune, Musujusu’s research which uses macromolecular science is aimed at developing bio-degradable polymer material which could be used as alternative for the treatment of breast cancer in the near future.

Musujusu, a Sierra Leonean explained that her research focuses on triple negative breast cancer which is the aggressive sub-type of breast cancer that is common with women from African ancestry

“My research is actually centred on the development of bio-degradable polymers for treatment of breast cancer.

“I will be focusing on triple negative breast cancer which is actually the aggressive sub-type of breast cancer that is common with women from African ancestry.”

“I believe there is a bright future for Africa, and as a woman, there is much more we can do if we are empowered. This award given to me by PAMI has empowered me to face my studies with more confidence and actually contribute to the frontier of knowledge and move Africa forward.” She said.

The African University of Science and Technology (AUST) is a university system concept developed by the Nelson Mandela Institution (NMI) aimed toward bringing the highest level of technical learning facilities to the continent of Africa.