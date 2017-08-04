Home > Student Pulse >

New Curriculum Subject :  FG is bringing back History to primary, secondary schools

The Minister of Education in May had earlier announced that the Federal Government would reintroduce History as a subject.

The Federal Government is bringing History back to primary and secondary school. play

The National Council on Education has reintroduced history into the curriculum for primary and secondary schools in Nigeria.

This development was announced by Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in a briefing in Abuja saying that the decision to bring back history was agreed at a meeting in Kano.

According to Punch, Ajiboye the TRCN had registered 1.8 million teachers adding that the council would conduct a Professional Qualifying Examination for about 15,000 teachers in October.

"The NCE held a meeting last week in Kano State where it also agreed that History should be re-introduced into the curriculum.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu play

“At the TRCN, we have also taken measures to eliminate quacks among our teachers. The council successfully distributed Teachers Bio-data forms to the 774 Local Government Areas of the country. The Bio-data will help to know the numbers of subject teachers and where they are located across the country and this will address the disproportionate distribution of teachers.”

“Within a year, we registered an additional 130,645 teachers to bring total of registered teachers to 1.8million. We also inducted 29,381 teachers at the point of their graduation,” Ajiboye said.

Commenting on the IRK/CRK curriculum saga, Ajiboye said the TRCN was aware of the debacle adding that the council noted the government explanation that the decision to join the religious subjects was reached during the previous administration.

In May 2017, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, had announced that the Federal Government is taking steps to restore history as a subject in primary and secondary schools’ curriculum.

