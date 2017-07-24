Home > Student Pulse >

LAUTECH unions' suit against forensic auditing shocking

LAUTECH Osun govt says unions' suit against forensic auditing shocking

The owner states have been trying to audit the university's accounts against the objections of the institution's unions.

  • Published:
Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola play

Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola

(@raufaregbesola/Twitter)

#LAUTECH '34,000 students sitting at home since 2015 is unacceptable'- Saraki
Ladoke Akintola University Of Technology How ownership tussle and lack of funds plunged LAUTECH into perennial crises
In Osun State on world stage as 50 Nigerian students steal show at Ukrainian Varsity graduation
LAUTECH Comm for Education asks students to take protests to ASUU
Oyeleye Lateefah Abiola Osun State scholarship student is Ukraine's best graduating student
LAUTECH Students protest lecturers' unpaid salaries in Osogbo
LAUTECH Finally, students now have a resumption date
UNIOSUN Massive protest as policemen open fire on students
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Osun State government has expressed shock over the suit filed by joint unions of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to stop the auditing of the university’s accounts, as recommended by the visitation panel set up to investigate and find lasting solution to the crisis that has crippled the institution.

The government called on parents, students and other stakeholders to prevail and plead with the unions to stop frustrating sincere steps of owner governments to get LAUTECH back on track, saying that it was not happy and uncomfortable with the prolonged strike that has kept the Nigeria's future leaders at home.

LAUTECH students stormed National Assembly asking FG to takeover their school play LAUTECH students protesting against the closure of the institution (Punch)

 

Osun State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adelani Baderinwa, in a press statement on Sunday, said the state government found it shocking, unheard of and counter-productive the suit filed by the unions at the Oyo State High Court.

Baderinwa explained that the auditing of the LAUTECH, Ogbomoso accounts was recommended by the Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) led visitation panel, and the two owner states had appointed a reputable accounting firm, KPMG firm to do the job.

He added that the LAUTECH unions, apart from chasing out the KPMG workers in the university, have persistently been working against the recommendation of the Olanipekun panel, except where the owner states are asked to raise fund.

The commissioner, who noted that the owner states are eager to resolve issues involved in the institution's crisis, urged the unions to be sincere and support the owner states  in their bid to get the school back on track, describing the suit by the unions as unpatriotic and ill-conceived.

According to Baderinwa, contrary to submission by the unions, the owner states have effective contractual agreement with KPMG on the forensic auditing job.

Students of LAUTECH engage in a peaceful protest at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja play

Students of LAUTECH engage in a peaceful protest at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja

(Nairaland)

 

He also explained that, contrary to the Nigerian Senate's assumption, there is no crisis on the ownership of LAUTECH, maintaining the Supreme Court has clearly stated the owners as Osun and Oyo states according to a 2012 judgment by the apex court .

Baderinwa said, "The last time LAUTECH accounts were audited was in 2012, and a sum of N400 million was in question then. LAUTECH has 97 different accounts at this time of Treasury Single Account policy.

"The Wole Olanipekun panel recommended auditing of the university’s accounts as a way to address the crisis holistically.

"The Osun and Oyo states entered into effective contractual agreement with KPMG, a reputable auditing firm. KPMG workers were harassed and chased out of the university by the unions.

"The unions have also gone to court stop the forensic auditing as directed by the visitor of the institution, it's worth noting that the two owner states have committed a total sum of N13.626Billion to University since 2011 aside over N10 Billion that has come to the University as TETFUND and NEEDS as well over N12 Billion declared as IGR for about 5 years now and we deserve every right to find out the way the money was spent.

"We wonder what the unions stand to gain by approaching court to stop the auditing. Do they have something to hide?

"How could they militate against a genuine and transparent move to get LAUTECH out of the unpleasant situation? We make bold to say that the unions' action is unbecoming of a group of academicians and patriotic workers of the university. We appeal to them to give peace a chance."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 WAEC Council releases 2017 exam results with high pass ratesbullet
2 HND/BSc Dichotomy There is more to degree disparity than FG salary for...bullet
3 University Of Port Harcourt UNIPORT students protest against closure...bullet

Student Pulse

Governor Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello Governor bans ASUU in Kogi varsity
Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, Gate
Delta State Polytechnic Final Year student killed in bloody cult clash
Sympathisers and Parents of the six Kidnapped students in the school.
Igbonla Kidnap Commissioner of Police says abducted students are fine
NYSC: Scheme has finally announced date for 2017 Batch 'A' Stream II
2017 Batch 'A' Stream II NYSC announces date for commencement of orientation course