Home > Student Pulse >

#LAUTECH :  '34,000 students sitting at home since 2015 is unacceptable'- Saraki

#LAUTECH '34,000 students sitting at home since 2015 is unacceptable'- Saraki

The Senate president took to Twitter to berate the crisis that has forced the students to stay at home for more than a year.

  • Published:
Senate President, Bukola Saraki play

Senate President, Bukola Saraki

(Premium Times)

Ajimobi Gov appeals to LAUTECH workers to end strike
Nigeria Tuition Crisis A breakdown of how 38 government schools reportedly hiked their fees
LAUTECH Comm for Education asks students to take protests to ASUU
Aregbesola Osun Governor blames LAUTECH crisis on school management
#FundLAUTECH Students want to fund their school, since government has failed
ASUU Union says no to school fees hike, strike might be coming
Ladoke Akintola University Of Technology How ownership tussle and lack of funds plunged LAUTECH into perennial crises
Gbenga Ashafa Senator seeks FG's intervention in LAUTECH crisis
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has denounced the crisis rocking Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho, saying it is unacceptable.

Saraki who took to Twitter on Thursday, July 13 to criticise the industrial action, which has paralysed academic activities in the school said the Senate has taken a stand on the issue.

 

Although the Senate president did not state the stand the Senate took on the issue, but it was reported that the lawmakers had urged the Federal Government to intervene in the crisis bedevilling the University.

Meanwhile, the Senate President during a plenary session on Wednesday, July 12 had urged the Oyo and Osun States to save the students’ future by urgently resolving the problem that led to the prolong strike

Students of LAUTECH engage in a peaceful protest at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja play

Students of LAUTECH engage in a peaceful protest at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja

(Nairaland)

 

ALSO READ: Aregbesola blames LAUTECH crisis on school management

While discussing the university crisis, the Senate stressed the need for the Federal Government to provide a lifeline for the university so as to further promote science and technology in the country.

According to Vanguard, the lawmakers pointed out that the Federal Government could only invest in capital projects in the institution and not spend on payment of salaries and allowances of workers.

The lawmakers however appealed to the government of Oyo and Osun state to resolve the crisis.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Content Quality Associate at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 JAMB 'No cut off marks yet for admission' Exam body saysbullet
2 Pulse Opinion When the school teacher is a sexual predatorbullet
3 Landmark University School set to graduate 468 for 2016/2017 Sessionbullet

Student Pulse

Governor Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello Gov begs state varsity ASUU to suspend strike
WAEC
In Abuja Police arraign 4 persons for allegedly hacking into WAEC website
Federal Polytechnic Idah Kogi school closed down after students protest colleague's death
Houdegbe North American University, Republic of Benin
Houdegbe North American University 90 percent of this institution's students are Nigerians