LAUTECH :  '34,000 students sitting at home since 2015 is unacceptable'- Saraki

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has denounced the crisis rocking Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho, saying it is unacceptable.

Saraki who took to Twitter on Thursday, July 13 to criticise the industrial action, which has paralysed academic activities in the school said the Senate has taken a stand on the issue.

34,000 students of #LAUTECH have been on strike since 2015. This is unacceptable! Yesterday, @NGRSenate, we took… https://t.co/1cMJh9SeiS — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Although the Senate president did not state the stand the Senate took on the issue, but it was reported that the lawmakers had urged the Federal Government to intervene in the crisis bedevilling the University.

Meanwhile, the Senate President during a plenary session on Wednesday, July 12 had urged the Oyo and Osun States to save the students’ future by urgently resolving the problem that led to the prolong strike

ALSO READ: Aregbesola blames LAUTECH crisis on school management

While discussing the university crisis, the Senate stressed the need for the Federal Government to provide a lifeline for the university so as to further promote science and technology in the country.

According to Vanguard, the lawmakers pointed out that the Federal Government could only invest in capital projects in the institution and not spend on payment of salaries and allowances of workers.

The lawmakers however appealed to the government of Oyo and Osun state to resolve the crisis.