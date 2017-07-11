Landmark University :  School set to graduate 468 for 2016/2017 Session

No fewer than 468 graduating students for the 2016/2017 academic session are expected to file out at the 4th Convocation Ceremony of Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara on July 14.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Aize Obayan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran on Tuesday that the graduating students were christened, “The Noble Set Class of 2017’’.

Obayan said that the institution since inception in 2014 had been committed to releasing pathfinders who had been found worthy in the requisite skills and character for the transformation and growth of the society.

She said that the institution’s desire to produce graduates who were job providers rather than job seekers had informed the introduction of scholarship and 50 per cent tuition waivers for agriculture-related courses.

She said that the commencement of the institution’s pre-degree programmes for some courses was to assist and encourage more school leavers gain admission into the university.

“Our agrarian revolution initiative was prompted by the need to confront poverty and the nation’s food insufficiency thereby restoring the dignity of the African people."

“It is by this means that our students are groomed in the modern art of farming and business regardless of their respective courses of study."

“The whole essence is geared toward raising a generation of great thinkers, solution providers and exemplary leaders,’’ she said.

The VC disclosed that the convocation would be kick-started on July 12 with a public lecture to be delivered by Mr Mezuo Nwuneli, the Managing Partner, SAHEL Capital Partners & Advisory Ltd.

She said that this would be followed by the convocation lecture and the keynote address would read by Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, the immediate past Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) on July 13 and July 14.

NAN reports that the 512 students graduated in the 2015/16 session of the institution during the last convocation and 51 of the figure passed out with First Class Honours.