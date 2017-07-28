Kayode Bello Vs Nigerian Law School :  Student accuses management of lying against him as school releases statement

The Management of the Nigerian Law School, Abuja has explained the reasons why Kayode Bello was expelled from the institution but the student said the school authority is only lying against him.

Bello reportedly had an altercation with a female colleague over seat reservation in a lecture hall and was subsequently expelled for what the Institution deemed his penchant for misbehaviour.

The school management on Wednesday, July 26 in a statement explained that Bello was expelled because of his disorderly, disruptive and acts of intransigence which according to the statement can not be condoned by the institution

Explaining the incident that led to the expulsion of the student, the school said Bello refused to be pacified during the scuffle between him and his colleague.

"The report from his colleagues was that a female student left the hall to visit the toilet. In her absence, Mr. Bello left his seat at the rear of the hall and took the seat of the absent student. All entreaties of the Auditorium Marshall, the Chairman of the Students Representative Council (S.R.C.) and other students fell on deaf ears. It was further reported that Mr. Bello nearly went into a scuffle with the female student on her return from the rest room," the statement reads in part.

While reacting to the allegation, Bello disclosed to Pulse in a telephone interview that the security operatives instead of settling the matter took side.

"Everything that happened is over seat reservation in class. The student who reserved it for another was even claiming the seat was for someone that was not there which I felt was wrong. So the security operative got to know about it, they took side and they chased me away from the seat. They brought Police officers to chase me out at midnight and one of the things the police asked them is that if it is about seat reservation what about the other student, why are you chasing only him out of the school?

A number of allegations were levied against the 34-year-old student, but the expelled student debunked the allegations saying "the management did not give detail information in their release but to lie against me".

According to the institution's statement, Bello had been issued a query but he refused to address the issue.

"Because of his disorderly behaviour, a query was issued to him by the Head of Students Affairs Department. Rather than addressing the issues, he went into irrelevant narration, alleging bias by the officials.

"Consequently, he was invited, along with the female student he had an altercation with, the Chairman of the Students Representative Council and the Auditorium Marshall, to appear before the Students Misconduct Committee, for various infractions of the Students Code of Conduct. Even though he received the letter of invitation, he refused to acknowledge receipt of it and failed to appear before the Committee, despite repeated invitations", the statement reads in part."

Reacting to the allegation that he shunned the panel the management set up to look into the matter, Bello said he ignored it because he was certain he would not get justice.

"I told them that that particular panel would not reason to my matter in a fair and just way because long before the panel was set up, I had been chased out of my room. What if I had been killed or something had happened to me would they say they were looking for someone they have chased out of the room? I had to come back to Ibadan because I don't know anyone there (in Abuja) I don't have family members there. And this is the room I paid for. This is why I told them I won't go to the panel. What if I went to the panel and they did something worse.

Bello further told Pulse that the management refused to attend to the many issues he raised before they expelled him.

"For me not to go to the panel, there are reasons and some of them have been mentioned already. My enemies cannot invite me to dinner and be willing to go, what if I get poisoned? We need to look at what had been happening, without that what would the panel be looking into. Me not attending the panel is a protest to them that what they are doing is unfair and they have treated me unfairly"

Bello also said that the school had already judged him before setting up the panel, adding that he was consigned to unfair treatment.

"They came to remove my door and relocated my roommate because we are two in the apartment and removed other facilities but I told them I was not going to leave because I paid for it. And there is no panel or committee that found me guilty , they have summarily and arbitrarily judged me, and when they see that I was not leaving, they came to class to threaten me and they even searched my room but they didn't find anything incriminating in my room. And I have been asking them to produce any incriminating thing they found in my room at least he who asserts or alleges must prove. So nothing incriminating was found in my room"

Moreover, the Institution in the released statement asserted that Bello has a history of misbehaviour in the University of Ibadan where he graduated from.

"His application form and Dean’s Reference revealed that he was rusticated from the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan in the 2008/2009. Academic Session for disrupting the peace and tranquility of the University Campus. The Dean’s confidential report showed that he defied the authorities of the University and continued his programme without serving out the rustication period. It was when his defiance was discovered that he was forced to comply.

"After his studentship was reinstated, he was unrepentant as the report indicated his further involvement in a case of gross misconduct (insubordination), which made the Board of the Faculty of Law recommend him for further disciplinary action."

However, In a bid to respond to the allegations the Nigerian Law School raised in the statement, the 34-year-old student, who finished his HND program at Moshood Abiola Polytechnic in 2006 released a rejoinder almost immediately after the school explains the reasons he was expelled.

On the allegation that the University of Ibadan rusticated him for disrupting the peace and tranquillity of the school, Bello in his rejoinder said the Nigerian Law School would have to provide evidence of his rustication when they both get to court.

"I think the Nigerian Law School knows what I don’t know of. In the University of Ibadan I know of, immediately the panel or committee rusticates or expels a student, you have to obey, and the Vice Chancellor would direct that the security operatives follow you to pack your belongings from the hostel. Maybe when we get to Court, the Nigerian Law School would provide when I was forced to comply with rustication."

Bello has, therefore, asserted that his rights have been trampled upon and he wants justice to prevail on the issue.

My right has been trampled upon. What I will say for now is that time will tell, we will wait to see what is going to happen in days to come. For me recalling me is one thing but seeking damages or remedy from appropriate and legitimate authorities or tribunal is another because justice is very important.

Kayode Bello was expelled on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 from the Nigerian Law School, Abuja and was bundled out of the school premises by security operatives.