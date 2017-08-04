Is it really difficult to make first class in Law school?

Graduating with first class from the Nigerian Law School has been said to be one of the most difficult things to achieve academically.

Law School students have always told tales of how tasking and frustrating it is to be at the top of the class in the institution. The syllabus, the grade scheme and the too many practicals are the many hurdles students have to cross to get first class honour in the institution, where having first class is a rarity..

The Nigerian Law School bar part 11 September 2016 Exam result demonstrates how difficult it is to get first class honour in the institution. The results showed that 24 candidates out of 5,517 that participated in the exam bagged first class.

Of these 24 outstanding students, eight graduated from Abuja campus, another eight from Lagos, four finished from Yola campus, three from Yola and Yenagoa campus produced just one first class candidate.

The Enugu campus of the Nigerian Law School for this set did not produce any first class graduate. This explains why it is generally believed that it takes an academic champion to make first class in the Nigerian Law Schools.

Oludare Subomi Onokoya who is one of the outstanding students, who made names for themselves in the Abuja campus spoke to Pulse about his Law School experience and how he defied the odd to be among the best.

It is interesting to know that contrary to popular belief about Law School academic hurdle, Subomi does not share the sentiment that making first class at Law school is as difficult as people feared.

While the bulk of law and non-law students believe making an outstanding performance at law schools is a herculean task, Subomi thinks it is all about determination and discipline.

"It wasn't easy, but I won't say it was too difficult either. It has a lot to do with mindset and believing that all obstacles are surmountable if a person is determined enough."

Having gone to see and conquered, Subomi's advice on how to surmount the law school hurdles can be said to be credible, and it will only take discipline and determination to win the game.

"God helped me, and discipline was very key. I was able to set out time for reading and personal time, and during those periods, I always kept my gadgets far away from me. Also, when I was in class, I ensured that my phone was always silent in my pocket so as not to be distracted. It wasn't easy, but I believe when you have your eyes on a prize, it's not so difficult to shut out distractions.'

Without doubt, making first class in any discipline is not a child's play. It takes a brilliant student to be focused and tenacious in following his self-set standard and rules.

But in every school environment, there are distractions and these distractions could come in various forms. Social media and campus parties could be distractive, nevertheless, all work no play they say make Jack a dull boy.

Tackling the distractions, Subomi said he was able to caution himself from electronic gadgets and ladies through out his days in Law School.

According to him, he deliberately Jettisoned his computer game and refused to have a relationship with ladies to make a name for himself at the Law school.

"I used to run from girls ladies like that love to stay around brilliant guys. I was only attracted to ladies who were also quite focused. The problem is that by the time these ladies take what they need from you, they will dump you so fast it would make your head spin."

Again, making first class at the Nigerian Law School is never a function of the university one graduates from. It does not matter if one graduates from a private or public university. What matters in Law School is the student's efforts.

Subomi was ostensibly not the best student at Olabisi Onabanjo University, but he was among the eight students with outstanding performance at Abuja Law School.

Subomi story and others who have carved their names in gold demonstrates that nothing is difficult to achieve in life. And in the words of Subomi, it takes determination, discipline, focus, prayer and hardwork to make first class in the Nigerian Law School.