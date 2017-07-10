Exam Expo :  Kaduna to investigate schools’ involvement in exam malpractice

The Kaduna State Quality Assurance Board says it will set up a special committee to investigate schools suspected to be involved in examination malpractices during the May/June senior secondary schools examinations.

The Executive Director of the board, Mrs Maureen Wyom, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

Wyom said that the decision was reached after the board concluded the monitoring of the May/June senior secondary schools examination, conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

“We were able to monitor WAEC examination in our secondary schools, covering the 23 local government areas of the state to see what was happening at the various centres."

“Although, there is an improvement in compliance to examination ethics and guidelines, there are some schools that we would have to invite for questioning,’’ she said.

The director said that the board would soon set up special a committee to evaluate such schools to get a clear picture of what they were doing.

“Our findings will determine whether we will allow the schools to continue operating or shut them down for good,’’ she said.

According to her, any school that is found wanting will not be spared.