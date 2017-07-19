Home > Student Pulse >

Delta State Polytechnic :  Final Year student killed in bloody cult clash

The 24-year-old student was reportedly shot during a gun duel over the control of security of oil wells

  • Published:
Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, Gate play

Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, Gate

(Ossaioviesuccess.com)

A final year student of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, Diete Rufus has been murdered in Bayelsa during a bloody clash between two cult rivals.

The 24-year-old student who was killed on Sunday, July 16 was reportedly shot during a gun duel over the control of security of oil wells in Okpotuwari and Ondewari communities, in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Punch reports that the HND II student of Business Administration of the Delta State Polytechnic was first rushed to Korokorosei Hospital, where he was later referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, but died on the way to the Federal Government’s health facility.

ALSO READ: UNIABUJA wants FG to ban herdsmen from invading school premises

The incident has reportedly caused panic in the community as residents now flee into creeks for safety.

