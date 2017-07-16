BSC, HND :  FG stops discrimination between degree holders

For years, the distinction between holders of University degrees and Higher National Diploma (HND) has been a bone of contention.

Now, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has stepped in to put an end to it.

Punch reports that the Federal Government has ensured that there is no difference in the salary at entry points between both degree holders in all the Para-military services.

At a meeting chaired by the Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, the board approved for all officers with HND to be upgraded to COMPASS 08, the salary grade level for BSC holders at the entry point.

The regularisation of the salaries was announced on July 13, 2017, by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Abubakar Magaji.

It read: “The board directed that all officers with HND to be upgraded to COMPASS 08, which is the salary grade level for holders of degree certificates at the entry point.

“While the nomenclature for the HND holders will start with the rank of Senior Inspector, the degree holders are with the rank of Assistant Superintendent II.”

The chairman of the committee, Sen Binta Garba, said: "Again what we are doing as a committee on the tertiary institution; we are trying to come out with a conference on legislative agenda on education. We are trying to look at all other summits on education, trying to look at policies of government on education and trying to see how we can have a balance."

Naij reports that the minister's statement also revealed that Buhari's administration is going to ensure that the degrees acquired at universities, polytechnics and colleges are all equally important and treated as such.

The government intends to make sure that the welfare of workers is definitely important. However, workers were advised to improve their performances.