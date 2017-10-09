Home > Pulse Sports >

Xavi :  Barca legend open to being Qatar World Cup 2022 coach

Xavi Barca legend open to being Qatar World Cup 2022 coach

Xavi Hernandez said he is open to being Qatar's coach when it hosts the 2022 World Cup and rebuffed critics by claiming he is "very proud" to be in Doha.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spanish footballer Xavi Hernandez currently plays in Qatar for Al-Sadd play

Spanish footballer Xavi Hernandez currently plays in Qatar for Al-Sadd

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Xavi Hernandez said he is open to being Qatar's coach when it hosts the 2022 World Cup and rebuffed critics by claiming he is "very proud" to be in Doha.

The Barcelona great, 37, who currently plays in Qatar for Al Sadd, told AFP he is "90 percent" certain to retire at the end of this season and then launch his coaching career.

And the World Cup winner says he wants to coach on the biggest stage.

Asked if that mean being Qatar's coach in 2022, he replied: "Why not? I think it would be nice to be a coach here for the national team.

"We will see. I need experience, I need staff, I need everything but at least I know the Qatari players, I know the environment here."

The Spanish 2010 World Cup winner added: "I am here to help them to be better, to compete well at this World Cup.

"I think my aim is to be the head coach."

He added that he would initially like to get involved coaching Qatar's under-19s or under-23s before working with the senior team.

And he advocated a playing style similar to that of Barcelona's famous passing game, of which Xavi -- who won eight La Liga and four Champions' League titles with the Catalans -- was an integral part.

"I think that we must follow this legacy of Johann Cruyff, of Van Rijkaard, Van Gaal, Pep Guardiola, not only in Barcelona but also in the world of football.

"Everybody enjoyed our style, in Barcelona and the national team. I think we have to follow this way."

He added that Barcelona and Spain's style of play was "the highest point" of his career.

Xavi expects to call time on his exceptional career and begin coaching courses in Madrid next year.

"I feel a little bit sad, I want to play more, until 60 or 70 but I cannot," he said.

"It's a pity. But I started to think as a coach two or three years ago."

Qatar pride

Qatar failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, which means that in 2022 they will become the first nation to host football's biggest tournament without ever playing in a finals since Italy in 1934.

They had three coaches during the qualification period and currently Xavi's fellow Spaniard Felix Sanchez is in temporary charge.

Xavi -- who also said it was his "dream" to coach Barcelona -- has been in Qatar since 2015.

He signed a two-year contract, extended by 12 months, which ends in 2018.

Qatar has come under intense scrutiny over corruption and labour abuse allegations since winning the right to host the World Cup, charges it denies.

That criticism has heightened during the ongoing Gulf political crisis, which has seen Qatar isolated by neighbouring countries, and fresh calls for FIFA to take the tournament from Doha.

As Qatar football's biggest star, Xavi, who is already an ambassador for the 2022 tournament, has also found himself criticised for playing in the emirate.

But Xavi says he is unconcerned.

"People don't know the country, the work they are doing here," he said.

"I would invite them to come here and then they can see -- but I am very proud to be here."

He added: "I think they (Qatar) are doing well. I don’t care about the criticism."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia 2018 World Cup Iwobi sends Nigeria to Russia, Ghana eliminatedbullet
2 Afghan Premier League Hear them roar: Female football fans show their...bullet
3 Russia 2018 Matuidi keeps French World Cup destiny in own handsbullet

Related Articles

U-17 World Cup Gritty India lose to Colombia 2-1 in U-17 World Cup
Mohamed Salah Liverpool player's goals take Egypt to 2018 World Cup
World Cup US, Pulisic poised to seal competition berth
Argentina Moment of truth as country seek World Cup berth
Pepe 'This time we've got Ronaldo', defender warns Swiss
Miracle Of Sydney? Weakened Syria eye World Cup upset
Kylian Mbappe Striker needs more games, says Lloris
Emir Cup Xavi's Al Sadd win Qatar's biggest domestic competition

Sports

The Netherlands' Vincent Janssen grabs the ball during the World Cup qualification match against Belarus in Borisov, on October 7, 2017
Arjen Robben Netherlands need World Cup miracle, says winger
Syrians wave their national flag as they celebrate in Damascus's Umayyad Square on October 5, 2017, after the national football team scored in the first leg of the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifier between Syria and Australia
Syria World Cup hope brings relief and divisions in country
"I know Ronaldo, and I know how much he wants to go to the World Cup," said Portugal's defender Pepe
Pepe 'This time we've got Ronaldo', defender warns Swiss
The mascot of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup football tournament - Kheleo - a clouded leopard
U-17 World Cup Gritty India lose to Colombia 2-1 in U-17 World Cup