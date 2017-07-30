Home > Pulse Sports >

WTA :  Wozniacki gets 42nd win of season, faces Siniakova in Bastad final

Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki clinched a 42nd win of the season on Saturday to set up a meeting with Czech Katerina Siniaková in the WTA Bastad final.

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki's win gives her a first final on outdoor clay since 2011, when she was world number one play

(AFP/File)

The top seed won through 7-5, 4-6, 6-2 against Belgian Elise Mertens and next plays Siniaková who advanced past French third seed Caroline Garcia 6-2, 7-5.

"It was a difficult match," said Wozniacki, bidding for her 26th career title and first this season against 21-year-old Siniakova.

"She played very well, aggressively in the wind and the sun was very low," said the Dane. "It's a positive that I put myself in the sitation where I'm in a fifth final. I'm definitely going to try and make this one."

The win gives Wozniacki a first final on outdoor clay since 2011 when she was world number one.

Siniakova, ranked 56th, ousted French Open quarter-finalist Garcia in a match interrupted three times because of the rain.

The Czech player made her first WTA final in Bastad a year ago, and has since won her first title this year in Shehzhen.

"It's amazing. The atmosphere is really good year, so I'm happy I could come back. I wasn't sure if I would play here again, but I'm back and in the final!"

