Home > Pulse Sports >

World Cup :  Panama president declares tournament national holiday

World Cup Panama president declares tournament national holiday

Panama president Juan Carlos Varela declared a national holiday in celebration at the central American country's first ever qualification for the World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Panama's Roman Torres takes a picture of his team's fans after he scored against Costa Rica during their 2018 World Cup qualifier football match, in which Panama qualified for the World Cup for the first time ever, in Panama City, on October 10, 2017 play

Panama's Roman Torres takes a picture of his team's fans after he scored against Costa Rica during their 2018 World Cup qualifier football match, in which Panama qualified for the World Cup for the first time ever, in Panama City, on October 10, 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Panama president Juan Carlos Varela declared a national holiday in celebration at the central American country's first ever qualification for the World Cup.

"It's a historic day for the country. Tomorrow (Thursday) will be a national holiday for public and private sector workers," Varela said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Panama came from behind to beat Costa Rica 2-1 on Tuesday and book a ticket to Russia 2018.

The victory left them third in the CONCACAF area qualification behind Mexico and Costa Rica, and sensationally helped knock the United States out of contention.

Thousands of Panamanians celebrated long into the night in the capital Panama City as a cacophony of car horns greeted the historic news.

"Today the planets aligned, you must never lose faith," Varela had said on the Estadio Rommel Fernandez pitch in the capital following the match.

Although not Panama's national game, football is rapidly catching up with baseball and boxing as the country's favourite sport.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP   Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 World Cup Qualifiers Messi's treble fires Argentina to tournament as...bullet
2 2018 World Cup Cahill late show ends Syria's fairytale runbullet
3 World Cup Qualifiers Portugal and France clinch World Cup spotsbullet

Related Articles

Ange Postecoglou Socceroos coach refuses to deny quit reports
World Cup Qualifiers US knocked out after Trinidad defeat
2018 World Cup South American qualifying table
Argentina Country holds its breath for World Cup showdown
World Cup Qualifiers 'Thank God for Messi' says relieved Argentina
World Cup Qualifiers Messi's treble fires Argentina to tournament as Chile exit
2022 World Cup Gulf rivals trade barbs over competition in Qatar
Gerard Pique Barcelona defender and Shakira are still going strong

Sports

Australia's players celebrate victory as Syrian players look dejected after their 2018 World Cup football qualifying match in Sydney
2018 World Cup CONCACAF qualifying results
France's Antoine Griezmann (L) shoots and scores a goal during their FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification match against Belarus at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on October 10, 2017
France Country passes test to clinch World Cup spot
A Pakistani security guard closes the main entrance of Pakistan Football Federation office in Lahore on October 11, 2017
FIFA World football governing body hits Pakistan with ban over 'interference'
Former Inter Milan's player Luis Figo was FIFA World Player of the Year in 2001, a year after winning the Ballon d'Or
Luis Figo Portugal legend becomes UEFA advisor