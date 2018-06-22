Pulse.ng logo
World Cup 2018: 5 things we learnt from France 1 Vs 1 Peru

World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from France’s 1-0 win over Peru

A Mbappe goal was enough for France to take all the three points in their Group C clash against Peru.

Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe
France youngster Kylian Mbappe netted in the 34th minute, a goal that turned out to be the winner over Peru in a Group C game on Thursday, June 21.

The game came after nice work from Paul Pogba who played in Oliver Giroud from the left. The striker’s shot was however deflected into the path of Mbappe to stab into an open net.

Match stats

These are five things we learnt from the game

1. Unbeaten against South American teams

The 1-0 win over Peru means that France are now unbeaten in their last eight World Cup games against South American oppositions.

They have won four and drawn the other four against teams from that federation.

2. Cleans sheets against them too

France finished the game against Peru without conceding a goal. In their last seven World Cup games against South American sides. The last they conceded against a South American team was their 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Brazil in the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup. The game had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time.

3. Winless World Cup run

In their first World Cup in 32 years, Pere continued with their winless run at the competition. They have failed to win their last eight World Cup matches. They have scored just two goals during the two draws and six losses.

4. Wasted efforts

Even after their loss to France which sees them crash out of the World Cup in the group stages, Peru still caught the eye with their fine performances.

From their first game against Denmark and the loss to France, they attempted 24 shots without scoring. Only Morocco (28) and Germany (26) have more shots in the World Cup without scoring.

5. Young Mbappe magic

With his goal for France against Peru, Paris Saint-Germain youngster Mbappe has become the youngest player to ever a goal for the European giants at a major tournament. He was 19 years, 183 days old when he scored.

