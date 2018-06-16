Whoever has Cristiano Ronaldo is lucky-Spanish coach Hiero

news

Fernando Hiero has hailed the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo that saw him bagged a hat-trick against Spain in a 3-3 draw.

The 33 year old by scoring a hat-trick, subsequently set a new world record as the oldest player to register a hat-trick in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

The Real Madrid star man has been commended by several people after his 5-star display and Hiero has also joined the growing list.

READ MORE: Ronaldo hits hat-trick as Portugal deny Spain World Cup classic

“When you have a star like Ronaldo, a detail can change a game,” Hierro admitted. “It’s lucky for whoever has him. I have a great relationship with him, he’s a great lad, but I wouldn’t change him for any of mine.”

Hiero who was appointed coach of Spain, within two days to the start of the tournament thanked the playing body for their level of commitment

“This is a team that has no doubts,” Hierro added. “It knows what it wants, how to play. It is a pleasure to work with these players, who have shown such maturity, personality and desire. It’s a question of character and they do not doubt. These have not been easy days, at all. I am very grateful to every one of them, and all the staff, who adapted rapidly in difficult circumstances. I repeat, it hasn’t been easy.”

De Gea’s error resulted in Cristiano Ronaldo’s second goal on the night and the Spanish coach has backed him in difficult him to bring back his confidence.

Asked about De Gea, who allowed Ronaldo’s shot to slip off his hands for the second goal, Hierro said: “I embraced him and that’s it. We know that goalkeeper is a special position, with a special psychology, and we have no doubts about him at all. None. We’re a team. We’re a family and we will not leave anyone aside. We don’t have the slightest doubt about any member of the family.