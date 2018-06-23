Tunisia 1-4 Belgium - How the players fared

news

Belgium made it two wins from two as they dismantled Tunisia 4-1 in their World Cup Group G game in Moscow.

The game got off to a frantic start when Hazard netted from the penalty spot inside six minutes, with Lukaku getting his first just ten minutes later.

Belgium

Thibaut Courtois - GK

Couldn't really do much about Tunisia's opening goal and was pretty solid in the first half .

In the second half he had to deal with a bright start from the Tunisians. but they didn't really trouble him too much and he couldn't do much about the consolation goal at the end. 5

Toby Alderweireld - RCB

Out of the three centre-backs he was the most solid and he also played in a wonderful ball to Hazard for him to get his second. A solid display from the Spurs man. 7

Dedryck Boyata - CB

Gave the ball away a lot and then was too deep for the free-kick that allowed Tunisia to be offside. Lost his position on several occasions. If England want to do well against them then targeting the Celtic man might be the idea. 4

Jan Vertonghen - LCB

Along with Boyata, in the wrong place for the Tunisia goal as he didn't keep his line. Took a couple of kicks and fouled quite a bit.

Made an excellent challenge early in the second half to deny Khaoui from getting in. A couple of wasted passes. 5

Thomas Meunier - RWB

Started the game brightly getting down the right flank. Carried that on throughout the game and played a lovely little ball to Lukaku for his second goal.

Really caused a lot of problems down the right and defensively solid as well. 8

Yannick Carrasco - LWB

Really good down the left and linking the midfield with the attack, providing an excellent outlet which gave Hazard more space to cut in as well. A decent display and wasn't tested too much going the other way. 7

Axel Witsel - CM

Didn't really do anything exciting in the middle of the park but still manages to get into the side. Controlled the tempo of the match throughout the game and was pretty solid. 6

Kevin De Bruyne - CM

Still don't like seeing him in the deeper role as he isn't as influential in the match as he can be. Tried to get forward a bit more when the changes started happening and showed he can be more dangerous than he is restricted to be. 6

Dries Mertens - RW

Did excellently for the second goal as he won the ball and slid in Lukaku to neatly finish the move off. Not has electric as he was in the first game, but still gave the left back a torrid time. Moved into the centre forward role when Lukaku went off. 8

Eden Hazard - LW

Made an excellent start to the game with the early running and winning the penalty before slotting it away himself.

Was scintillating throughout the game. Constantly fouled and kicked but he still got up and made everything tick. Wonderful finish for his second goal as well. 9

Romelu Lukaku - CF

Made some brilliant early runs and his finishing was exceptional, firing into the bottom corner and then clipping the ball over the goalkeeper. Limped off in second half which could be a boost for England. 9

Tunisia

Farouk Ben Mustapha - GK

Couldn't do much about the opening two goals, but maybe went down too early for Lukaku's second. Beaten by Hazard for the fourth goal. 4

Dylan Bronn - RB

Was the shock man to get a goal back for Tunisia when he rose highest from a free-kick to nod home. However, had to come off with an injury in the first half. 5

Syam Ben Youssef - CB

Had a really tough first half as Lukaku ran the centre-backs ragged with his movement. Things got worse for him as he had to be carried off and subbed with an injury at the end of the first half. 4

Yassine Meriah - CB

Really struggled with the early pace of Lukaku getting behind. Had a tough afternoon as the Tunisian defence were run ragged throughout and Belgium could have had even more. 3

Ali Maaloul - LB

Had a shocking start to the match as he gave the ball away a few times and a lot of Belgium attacks came down his side. Had a really bad game with a few of the goals his fault. 2

Ellyes Skhiri - CM

The midfield were really outclassed by Belgium and it was tough for Skhiri to get a handle on the game. Not a great afternoon for him. 4

Ferjani Sassi - LCM

Gave away a couple of early fouls but at least tried to be a bright spark for the Tunisians to get back into the match. 5

Saif-Eddine Khaoui - RCM

Didn't really provide anything going forward for the Tunisians and defensively as well they were just so open and left the defence completely exposed. 3

Anice Badri - LW

Tried to make attacks happen down the left but really he had to look after Meunier who was a real threat throughout the encounter and Badri couldn't really do much. 4

Fakhreddine Ben Youssef - RW

Another one that couldn't really provide much for the front men as they struggled to get anything going and they were easily dealt with. 4

Wahbi Khazri - CF

Had an excellent shot with 15 minutes to go in the first half as he tried to be a livewire for Tunisia.

However, completely lost in the second half and didn't really get into the game when his team needed him most. Scored a late consolation goal, but it was too late. 4