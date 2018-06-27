Pulse.ng logo
This is the worst German World Cup team of all-time

The last time Germany were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup on the first attempt was 1938.

Germany have been crashed from the World Cup at the group stage for the first time in history.

Aside 1938 FIFA World Cup, Germany always progress to the second stage of the Mundial.

The 1938 FIFA World Cup was the era of knockouts from start to finish-The Germans drew one all against Switzerland, before they lost 4-2 in a replay.

Germany ‘s worst performance in the most popular sports competition in the World has been second group stage elimination in 1978, having always gone through to the next stage since 1938.

However, as the defending champions the Germans have suffered the biggest shock of their lives with exit from the competition in the first round in the ongoing Mundial.

They lost 0-1 against Mexico, but they managed to stage a dramatic comeback victory against Sweden, before their hopes were crashed by South Korea- The Koreans on their were out of the World Cup drove Germany along with them by handing them a 2-0 defeat.

