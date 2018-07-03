Pulse.ng logo
Go
These are the countries that have qualified for the quarters

Belgium clash against Brazil is the topliner of the quarter finals

  • Published:
play These are the countries that have qualified for the quarters
Eight team will battle it out in the quarter finals starting on Friday.

The quarter finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is

Below is the full fixtures

Uruguay

France

Brazil

Belgium     

Sweden

England

Russia

Croatia

The fixtures for quarter finals and kick-off times are below

 Friday 

14:00 Uruguay -- : -- France Nizhny Novgorod

18:00 Brazil -- : -- Belgium Kazan Arena

 Saturday 7 Jul 2018         

14:00 Sweden -- : -- England Cosmos Arena

18:00 Russia -- : -- Croatia Fisht Olympic

