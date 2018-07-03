Belgium clash against Brazil is the topliner of the quarter finals
The quarter finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is
Below is the full fixtures
Uruguay
France
Brazil
Belgium
Sweden
England
Russia
Croatia
READ: Video-Kennedy Agyapong finally shows 'Who watches the watchman II'
The fixtures for quarter finals and kick-off times are below
Friday
14:00 Uruguay -- : -- France Nizhny Novgorod
18:00 Brazil -- : -- Belgium Kazan Arena
Saturday 7 Jul 2018
14:00 Sweden -- : -- England Cosmos Arena
18:00 Russia -- : -- Croatia Fisht Olympic