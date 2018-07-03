24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eight team will battle it out in the quarter finals starting on Friday.

The quarter finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup is

Below is the full fixtures

Uruguay

France

Brazil

Belgium

Sweden

England

Russia

Croatia

The fixtures for quarter finals and kick-off times are below

Friday

14:00 Uruguay -- : -- France Nizhny Novgorod

18:00 Brazil -- : -- Belgium Kazan Arena

Saturday 7 Jul 2018

14:00 Sweden -- : -- England Cosmos Arena

18:00 Russia -- : -- Croatia Fisht Olympic